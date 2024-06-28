9 of Tori Spelling's Insane Confessions From Her 'misSPELLING' Podcast
Tori Spelling Confessed to Her First Love
In the April 22 episode of the "misSPELLING" podcast, Tori Spelling looked back at her confession to her first love and Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Brian Austin Green amid her divorce from Dean McDermott.
"I made some commentary, like, 'No, I was in love. Maybe I wasn't in love. I'm not sure. No one's broken my heart since you.' And there was like pause, pause. And I was like, 'Oh my god, this is the first time I've said it in 30 years,'" she said.
Spelling added, "It's been 30 years. We're just friends. I love his fiancée. It's not that. But if he says something to me, I get so flustered and riled up."
Tori Spelling Is 'Not Good With Money'
Spelling revealed her relationship with money during the April 11 episode of her podcast following her past financial struggles.
"I'm not good with money. I suck with money. I didn't even know how to write a check until I was in my 40s." she admitted.
Spelling shared her costars made investments and bought properties while she did not have guidance to manage her finances.
Her and Dean McDermott's Daughter Was Shamed at School
In one of the earliest episodes of the podcast, the mom-of-five said her daughter Stella was shamed at her school as her classmates thought she was homeless and only residing in an RV.
"She had someone come up to her at school and ask, 'Are you in the school district, or where does your RV park? Because you live in an RV with your mom, right?'" Spelling shared.
The Scary Movie 2 actress clarified they rented the trailer to drive up the coast and camp with the whole family.
What Truly Led Her to File for Divorce
After 18 years of marriage, Spelling filed for divorce from McDermott. The Stori Telling author confessed when she realized it was time to let go.
"He said, 'Ugh, I'm so sick of this. I have been picking up Tori Spelling's s--- for 18 years.' And I f------ lost it," Spelling said, quoting her estranged husband.
Tori Spelling Peed in a Car
Spelling recalled the time her son Beau was still using diapers — and how she used one while stuck in a traffic jam in Los Angeles, Calif.
"I was like, 'I'm not going to make it home,'" she said.
She recalled, "So I literally reached back in my Tori Poppins bag, and I'm like, 'Please, God, something,' and I went through it, and I'm like, 'Aha! A diaper,' and I literally put on a diaper and pissed in my pants in Beau's diaper. It really comes in handy, you guys."
Tori Spelling's OBGYN Described Her Parts After Undergoing Five C-Sections
In the April 15 episode of the "misSPELLING" podcast, Spelling disclosed her OBGYN's comment about her body after undergoing five C-sections.
"So, I have to go on record and brag for a second that my OBGYN says that I have the lady parts of a 14-year-old, cause it's intact," the A Carol Christmas star said.
Shannen Doherty and Tori Spelling Used to Share Everything
Spelling welcomed her former Beverly Hills, 90210 castmate Shannen Doherty during the April 22 episode of her podcast. The Stewie Griffin: The Untold Story voice actress said she lost her virginity to Ryan Ozar in a dress Doherty also wore.
"I told you! I literally said, 'There's a blood stain in the back' and you were like, 'I don't give a f---,'" Spelling told the shocked Doherty.
Shannen and Tori Both Hooked Up With Brian Austin Green
Decades after they worked on the series, Doherty told Spelling she never knew she hooked up with Green until she heard it on the podcast.
"We've shared even more than I thought," said Spelling before Doherty added, "We shared Brian's saliva."
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Slept Separately Years Before Their Divorce
Three years before their divorce, Spelling and McDermott reportedly started sleeping in separate beds because of her TV habits. However, the Canadian actor claimed in an interview that he did not want to be in the same bed with Spelling because it was reportedly the same area where their pets slept.
"Like, people have hard days, hard work, hard lives, hard relationships, and it's all individual. And when they get home, they just kinda wanna zone out and be entertained and taken out of their world, escapism," Spelling continued. "So that's what I was just creating for myself. Because guess what? It's funny. He's no longer in my bed. No longer in the marriage."