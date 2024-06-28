9 of Tori Spelling's Insane Confessions From Her 'misSPELLING' Podcast

In the April 22 episode of the "misSPELLING" podcast, Tori Spelling looked back at her confession to her first love and Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Brian Austin Green amid her divorce from Dean McDermott.

"I made some commentary, like, 'No, I was in love. Maybe I wasn't in love. I'm not sure. No one's broken my heart since you.' And there was like pause, pause. And I was like, 'Oh my god, this is the first time I've said it in 30 years,'" she said.

Spelling added, "It's been 30 years. We're just friends. I love his fiancée. It's not that. But if he says something to me, I get so flustered and riled up."