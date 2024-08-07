OK Magazine
Tori Spelling Recalls Charlie Sheen Offering Her a 'Hot Crack Pipe' When Entering His Condo With 'All the Lights Off'

Tori Spelling recalled Charlie Sheen offering her a 'hot crack pie' when entering his condo back in the day.

Aug. 6 2024

Tori Spelling unveiled what it was like to live in the same building as Charlie Sheen.

During the Tuesday, August 6, episode of her "MisSpelling" podcast, the actress, 51, said Sheen, 58, surprised her the moment she stepped inside the home.

Tori Spelling recalled being inside Charlie Sheen's condo.

“The door opens, and Charlie is standing there in a button up — I want to say Hawaiian shirt — I don’t even know what it was,” the blonde beauty shared. “He hands me something, he goes, ‘Hot crack pipe.’ I was like, “Nope, no thanks.’”

“I mean, literally all the lights were off,” Spelling continued. “And the only lights were, like, people smoking or like doing, I don’t know what was going on, but we went.”

The actor is now sober.

Spelling noted she didn't "see the condo" since it was "very dark" inside before complimenting the Two and Half Men star, stating he was "always very nice" to her when they interacted.

“He’s very charming and sweet,” Sheen's ex-wife Denise Richards, who was a guest on that episode, added.

“He brings me into the kitchen and he’s like, ‘Well, anything else?’ I was terrified to take anything else. I didn’t know,” Spelling recalled. “There were so many people there and they were all like, ‘Oh yeah, Charlie, we have this, we have that.’ And I was like, ‘I’m good.’”

“He took us around, I believe there were some ladies of the night there,” Spelling shared, to which Richards added, "Probably, I wouldn't be surprised."

Charlie Sheen used to be married to Denise Richards.

Spelling's then-roommate, Kevin, was friendly with Sheen, which is how she went to his home in the first place.

“He and Charlie had a lot of … he would go MIA for days,” she said.

Richards, who shares two daughters Sami, 20, and Lola, 19, with Sheen, is now on good terms with her ex after years of ups and downs.

"We get along, we have a good relationship," she previously told People.

Tori Spelling said Charlie Sheen offered her a 'hot crack pipe.'

For his part, Sheen is thinking clearly after ditching alcohol and drugs.

"Next month I'll be six years sober," he previously told People. "I have a very consistent lifestyle now. It's all about single dad stuff, and raising my 14-year-old twin boys Max and Bob."

"Now I wake up early, around 4:30 or 5 a.m., get an early jump on the news, work out, answer emails," he continued.

