Charlie Sheen Hardly Recognizes 'Alien Version' of Himself as He Celebrates 6 Years of Sobriety
Charlie Sheen is a new man.
Nearly six years ago, the Two and a Half Men star completely turned his life around after making the brave decision to stop drinking.
"I'm proud of the choices that I've made and the changes I've made to live a life today that will never look like that mess," Sheen expressed to a news publication of the former shell of a human being he once was. "That was some alien version of myself."
"Next month I'll be six years sober," Sheen delightfully shared. "I have a very consistent lifestyle now. It's all about single dad stuff, and raising my 14-year-old twin boys, Max and Bob."
The 58-year-old shares his sons with his ex-wife Brooke Mueller, 46, though she unfortunately struggles with an addiction battle of her own.
"Now I wake up early, around 4:30 or 5 a.m., get an early jump on the news, work out, answer emails. Then I get the kids up and help them with their morning routine — if you can call it a routine," Sheen said with a laugh while recalling his daily schedule, which is drastically different from his past way of living.
"I loved drinking in the morning," Sheen admitted of what the early hours of his day looked like prior to the start of his sobriety journey more than half a decade ago. "Loved some scotch in the coffee."
While he was able to stop taking drugs well before sobering up completely, the Hot Shots! actor revealed one specific moment pushed him to pull the trigger and quit drinking altogether.
"One morning I'd forgotten my daughter had an appointment I'd promised to drive her to, and I'd already had a couple of pops that day," Sheen detailed in reference to one of his and ex-wife Denise Richards' daughters, Sami, 19, and Lola, 18. (He is also a father to Cassandra Estevez, whom he shares with his ex Paula Profit.
The Platoon star continued: "So had to call my friend Tony to take us. We got her there on time, but it broke my heart because she was in the backseat and I could just tell she was thinking, 'Why isn't dad driving?' So I got home and sat with that for the rest of the day. And the next morning I just stopped."
"I think the first month I was like, I'm going to have give it a month, just see if I feel any better, and if my interactions with those that are closest to me improve. And they did. And I'm like, all right, I'm going to go another month. And then it got traction. I had momentum," he explained, noting: "There was just instant evidence that this was the side I needed to be on. I couldn't be in denial about it anymore."
