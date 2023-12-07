Charlie Sheen Hardly Recognizes 'Alien Version' of Himself as He Celebrates 6 Years of Sobriety

The Platoon star continued: "So had to call my friend Tony to take us. We got her there on time, but it broke my heart because she was in the backseat and I could just tell she was thinking, 'Why isn't dad driving?' So I got home and sat with that for the rest of the day. And the next morning I just stopped."

"I think the first month I was like, I'm going to have give it a month, just see if I feel any better, and if my interactions with those that are closest to me improve. And they did. And I'm like, all right, I'm going to go another month. And then it got traction. I had momentum," he explained, noting: "There was just instant evidence that this was the side I needed to be on. I couldn't be in denial about it anymore."