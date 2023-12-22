Denise Richards 'Wasn't Allowed' in Ex Charlie Sheen's House After Their Divorce: 'I Had to Drop the Kids Off at the Gate'

"So in the beginning with Charlie and I, and I'm sure he'll be fine that I'm talking about this and I'm sure he'll probably say it too, we were not getting along at all," Richards explained to Bethenny Frankel during the Thursday, December 21, podcast episode.

"And it was harder when he was with his other ex. When they got together, it was very difficult. I wasn't allowed to go up to the house," the Wild Things actress candidly confessed of Sheen — who tied the knot with his ex-wife Brooke Mueller in 2008 before welcoming 14-year-old twins Max and Bob and later divorcing in 2011.