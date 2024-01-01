Charlie Sheen's Controversies in 15 Clicks: Assault Charges, Drug Issues and HIV Diagnosis

Charlie Sheen and Kelly Preston had a gunshot incident during their relationship, and the story reemerged following the death of For Love of the Game actress on July 12, 2020.

In 2016, Sheen claimed during his My Violent Torpedo of Truth tour that Preston shot herself, calling it a "freak accident."

"I was downstairs early in the morning making coffee and I thought she was still asleep upstairs," he said, adding he heard a gunshot go off. "I thought, 'She did it, she finally f------ did it. She killed herself and they're going to f------ blame me.'"

Sheen added, "She explained to me that when she lifted my pants off the scale in the bathroom ... the tiny revolver I used to carry ... it fell out of the back jeans pocket and hit the floor and shot a bullet right between her legs. So she got hit with shrapnel from the toilet bowl."

He also joked about his ex looking so "hot" while standing there covered in blood.