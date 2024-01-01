Charlie Sheen's Controversies in 15 Clicks: Assault Charges, Drug Issues and HIV Diagnosis
1990: Charlie Sheen Accidentally Shot Kelly Preston
Charlie Sheen and Kelly Preston had a gunshot incident during their relationship, and the story reemerged following the death of For Love of the Game actress on July 12, 2020.
In 2016, Sheen claimed during his My Violent Torpedo of Truth tour that Preston shot herself, calling it a "freak accident."
"I was downstairs early in the morning making coffee and I thought she was still asleep upstairs," he said, adding he heard a gunshot go off. "I thought, 'She did it, she finally f------ did it. She killed herself and they're going to f------ blame me.'"
Sheen added, "She explained to me that when she lifted my pants off the scale in the bathroom ... the tiny revolver I used to carry ... it fell out of the back jeans pocket and hit the floor and shot a bullet right between her legs. So she got hit with shrapnel from the toilet bowl."
He also joked about his ex looking so "hot" while standing there covered in blood.
1995: Charlie Sheen Was Involved in a Prostitution Scandal
In 1993, Heidi Fleiss was arrested and charged with five counts of pandering for running the infamous upscale prostitution ring in which the rich and famous — including Sheen — was involved.
The Anger Management star's name appeared on the black book where the ring listed the clients. Sheen testified in court and admitted to spending $53,000 a year on the services — something Fleiss corrected.
"On the stand he said a much lower amount than he actually spent with me," she claimed. "He probably spent closer to $300,000 or $400,000 on girls. I like that he just does what he wants and he pays for women. But I think it's terrible they blackmailed him [over his HIV diagnosis]."
December 1996: Charlie Sheen Was Charged After Assaulting His-Then Girlfriend
Sheen had another run-in with the law when his then-girlfriend fled his Agoura home following an assault to seek treatment at a doctor's office. She reportedly received seven stitches in her lip at that time.
Then-Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Carrie Stuart said an argument broke that led to the assault. The authorities arrested Sheen on suspicion of assault, but he posted $20,000 bail two hours later and was released.
"They were in the kitchen having a discussion when Charles got on the phone," Cameron Johnson, a person who was reportedly at Sheen's home then, said, adding that he should dismiss the ex-girlfriend's claim. "She got upset and started arguing with him. She then tried to head-butt Charles and he grabbed her. They started tussling and then they fell to the floor. That's how she got hurt."
The same eyewitness defended Sheen and called him "not a violent person."
May 1998: Charlie Sheen Hospitalized After Cocaine Overdose
The Wall Street actor was rushed to the Los Robles Medical Center after complaining of difficulty walking and having tingling in his hands. Reports at that time said he was hysterical when he arrived at the medical facility and needed to be tied down.
His father, Martin Sheen, dismissed the reports about Charlie suffering a stroke or had died, saying, "The first thing I want to assure you is that my son, Charlie Sheen, is very much alive. He eating, he's talking, he's aware."
Summer 1990s: He Checked Into a Rehab Center
Charlie's publicist, Jeff Ballard, confirmed the Money Talks star checked himself into a drug rehabilitation center, where he stayed for a month following a drug overdose.
"I get bored easily and I'm bored with what I've been doing, and it's time for a change," Charlie said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to embracing life again."
January 2006: Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards Announced Their Divorce
Only a few days after the new year, Sheen and his then-wife, Denise Richards, released a joint statement addressing their divorce.
"Denise and Charlie are working with the Courts to privately resolve their differences regarding their children," the statement read. "They hope to resolve this matter outside of the public forum and will both continue to make every effort in this regard."
They legally became single again on November 30, 2006, but the drama did not stop there as they entered a custody battle and legal case following Richards' allegations he was not providing his daughters his promised financial support.
December 2009: Charlie Sheen Was Arrested Again
The Aspen police said Charlie was arrested and transferred to a Colorado jail following a domestic violence incident.
The victim was taken to a hospital while Sheen was released after posting $8,500 bond.
February 2010: He Checked Himself Into Rehab Again
- Denise Richards 'Doesn't Regret' Marrying Charlie Sheen — Find Out Where The Exes Stand Today
- Ashton Kutcher Fires Back At Demi Moore’s Allegations & Urges Fans To Text Him ‘For The Truth’
- 'Why I Left Steve Martin For Ellen, My Fantasy Fulfilled & The BEST SEX EVER': Anne Heche Told All Before She Died, Exposing Her Wild Hollywood Life
Amid the filming of the Two and a Half Men series, publicist Stan Rosenfield said Charlie decided to take time off and voluntarily check into a rehab clinic. CBS also released a joint statement with Warner Bros. Television to confirm the development.
"[We] support Charlie Sheen in his decision today to begin voluntary in-patient care at a treatment center. We wish him nothing but the best as he deals with this personal matter. Production on Two and a Half Men will be temporarily suspended," creator/producer Chuck Lorre said.
August 2010: Charlie Sheen Pleaded Guilty to a Misdemeanor Assault Charge
Months after his arrest, Charlie pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault in a domestic abuse case to withdraw two of his other charges. He received a 30-day sentence in a California rehabilitation center on top of his 30-day probation and 36 hours of anger management.
October 26, 2010: Charlie Sheen Was Hospitalized
Charlie had another run-in with the law when the police found him drunk and naked inside his New York's Plaza Hotel room. His representative said he was not intoxicated and was only suffering from a severe allergic reaction.
January 2011: Charlie Sheen Suffered From Abdominal Pains
Charlie was admitted to the Cedars-Sinai Hospital in January 2011 after suffering from severe stomach pains. TMZ said the Hot Shots! Part Deux star was taken from his house on a stretcher, marking the third time he visited a medical facility in three months.
Then-CBS's head of entertainment, Nina Tassler, expressed her "high level of concern about Charlie following the hospitalization.
March 2011: He Sues Chuck Lorre and Warner Bros. Studios
Charlie launched a $100 million lawsuit against Warner Bros. and Lorre for wrongfully terminating him and breaching their contract. He sought his unpaid wages and $100 million worth of compensatory damages.
"The suspension and termination of Mr. Sheen occured only after Mr. Sheen had finally been provoked into criticizing Lorre in response to his harassment and disparagement campaign which had been going on for years," the lawsuit read.
October 2014: Charlie Sheen Was Sued for Assault and Battery
Dental office technician Margarita Palestino filed a complaint at the Los Angeles County Superior Court after her encounter with Charlie. She sued him for assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress following an incident in September 2014.
He reportedly "ripped off the mask and jumped out of the chair, causing the dental instruments to fall to the floor" after they put a nitrous oxide mask on him. He allegedly threatened to kill Palestino, dentist George Bogen and another dentist before grabbing her left b----- area and pulling her scrubs.
Charlie allegedly punched her chest, as well.
As a result, she demanded damages for the physical injury, pain and suffering and mental anguish she went through.
After the filing, Charlie's attorney Marty Singer commented on the lawsuit and gave a stance on the allegations.
"This ridiculous and fictional lawsuit was filed by an opportunist who is looking for her 15 minutes of fame. She filed this suit in retaliation for losing her job as result of her being informed that she violated the HIPAA statute by disclosure of patient information," the representative continued.
November 2015: He Revealed He Is HIV Positive
Following a report claiming he has HIV, Charlie marked his appearance on Today, confirming he was diagnosed with HIV around 2010 or 2011. He added he kept his secret by paying $10 million.
"It started with what I thought was a series of crushing headaches," he said. "I thought I had a brain tumor. I thought it was over."
He clarified it was impossible for him to know he transmitted the virus to others, admitting he had unprotected intercourses with two people since his diagnosis.
2016: Denise Richards Sued Him for Abuse
Richards filed a lawsuit in which she demanded Charlie's assistance to their daughters. She also claimed she overheard a conversation during which he told their daughter Lola he would kill the child and the mother.
The matriarch strengthened her standing by revealing the texts Charlie allegedly sent to their daughter, one of which read, "B—- couldn't act hot in a fire or wet in a pool."
His representatives dismissed the claims and said the texts were meant to be sent to Richards.