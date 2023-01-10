Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Indulge In 'Family Feast' With All Of Their Children After Repairing Broken Marriage
Nothing brings together a family quite like a delicious meal! Though Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott always have their hands full thanks to their five rambunctious kids, everyone was calm, cool and collected when they sat down for dinner at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort on Monday, January 9.
"A messy table is a sign of the aftermath of a brilliant family feast ❤️," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum captioned a photo that saw the whole gang — in addition to 17-year-old Lola Eustace, the daughter of McDermott's ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace — sitting around the table. "@emberandryesd … Quite literally one of the most amazing all around foodie family meals we’ve ever had."
The mom-of-five, 49, noted the fare even pleased her "super picky eaters," adding, "the service was so kind and patient with our large brood."
"And, because of the unique flavor combos, it prompted really great family conversations which we love when food is so thought and taste provoking our kiddos don’t even miss their devices," the reality star concluded. "Can’t wait to return @emberandryesd @parkhyattaviara #familyfeast #foodies."
The gathering comes after a tough few weeks for the pack, as the author and some of the tots — Spelling and McDermott share Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5 — were sick over the holidays with a mystery illness.
The spouses have also had a rollercoaster year in regards to their romance, as in spring 2022, they both ditched their wedding rings, with one insider alleging they were doing a trial separation.
However, the Canadian star, 56, began "working on himself ... in hopes" of saving their union — and that appeared to do the trick, as they've now been stepping out for date nights and family outings.
"Tori is the love of his life, and Dean will tell anyone this," another source explained. "Dean is certain that his efforts are not going unnoticed because everything between him and Tori has improved. Dean tells his friends that they are in a good place right now."