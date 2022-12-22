Tori Spelling Hospitalized After Having 'Hard Time Breathing' & 'Crazy Dizziness': 'I Want To Get Home To My Kids'
Tori Spelling has been hospitalized after having a "hard time breathing, high blood pressure and crazy dizziness."
The 49-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, December 21, to inform fans she had gone to the emergency room after feeling "low on oxygen" and overall sickness throughout the last few days.
“Here I am in [the] hospital since late last night,” Spelling revealed, as she noted doctors were running a "battery of tests" to try and figure out the route of her health woes.
“To all of you who gas lit me when you were told I [was] too sick to work, well here I am,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum confessed in regard to haters who thought she was dramatizing her illness.
“How about next time [you] take someone at face value and show kindness instead of doubtfulness,” Spelling advised, as she was seemingly hurt by her followers not believing her in a time of need.
“Remember, for people like me, NOT working is a nightmare. I’m a hustler and a workaholic. I always choose work,” the "9021OMG" podcast host continued to defensively explain.
“I wanna get home to my kids," the mother-of-five concluded just days before Christmas festivities begin.
Spelling shares Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5, with her longtime husband Dean McDermott, 56, whom she tied the knot with in 2006.
The couple met on the set of Scary Movie 2 and engaged in an affair while both lovebirds were still married to their respective partners, Charlie Shanian, 57, and Mary Jo Eustace, 60.
McDermott additionally shares son Jack, 24, with his ex-wife.
Spelling recently opened up about not only having her stepson spend the holidays with their blended family, but Eustace's daughter Lola, during the Monday, December 19, episode of Bethenny Frankel's "ReWives" podcast.
“It’s currently the Christmas season and I have seven kids right now,” Spelling shared. “Because we have his ex’s two kids [with us], so one from his [past] marriage, my stepson, and then [Eustace's] daughter living with us.”
“We have a big blended family right now. The more, the merrier!” she gushed at the time.
Spelling's current health status remains unknown, as the actress removed her original Instagram Story about the hospitalization and has not provided any updates since.