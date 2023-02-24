Tori Spelling & Denise Richards Go On Double Date With Husbands After Mom-Of-5 Admits She Subscribes To Bravo Star's OnlyFans Page
Better together! Earlier this week, pals Tori Spelling and Denise Richards brought along their respective spouses, Dean McDermott and Aaron Phypers, for a double dinner date in Malibu, Calif.
In photos from the Wednesday, February 22, outing, the men trailed behind as the actresses linked arms and lead the way.
The mom-of-five, 49, gave off a youthful and trendy vibe in a black bodysuit and green latex pants, while Richards, 52, went a touch more casual in jeans, a teal button-down shirt and fluffy black coat.
The joint outing comes after the Beverly Hills, 90210 fan favorite made a surprising confession about their friendship, revealing she subscribed to Richards' OnlyFans page to see the star's sultry snaps.
"We're good friends and when I heard she was on OnlyFans, I was like, 'Interesting,'" Spelling spilled on a recent episode of "The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever with Chris Harrison" podcast. "I'm not gonna lie: I was like, 'Hmm, can an actress really transition and do this, and have her career and still be OK with being a mom and people not giving her a hard time?' So I did click on there."
The actress admitted she doled out a whopping $400 to "see a lot more of my friend than I have ever seen," declaring of the mom-of-three, "God, she looks good."
While the women have worked together on a few projects, including the BH90210 reboot, Spelling revealed she also wanted to be Richards' Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar.
"They never called my agent," the sTORI Telling author explained on Bethenny Frankel's "ReWives" podcast of why she never joined the cast. "And I went ballistic when my friend Jennie Garth was asked to do the show. But they never asked me."
"I am on Watch What Happens Live and I ask Andy [Cohen] about it and he said, 'It doesn't make sense, I don't see you for the show, I don't make the connection,'" Spelling continued, noting his words didn't make sense since she was friends with "every single person on the show."
Daily Mail published the photos of Spelling, Richards and their husbands' dinner date.