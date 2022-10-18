Denise Richards' Most Jaw-Dropping Thirst Traps Following OnlyFans Debut — Hot Pics

Denise Richards has proven herself as the hottest housewife of all time.

Although fans always drooled over The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, her recent OnlyFans debut seems to have sealed the deal.

In a radio interview from Thursday September 1, the mother-of-three revealed she had joined the seductive site in support of her daughter Sami Sheen, who has racked up a whopping 37,000 likes since her start on Monday, June 13.

"The main reason I wanted to join was, she got so much backlash for that, that I didn't think it was really fair," Richards explained of her reasoning behind launching an account. "I've done things in my career ... I've done Playboy and I've done sexy shoots before and sometimes people say negative things. And I thought, this is not fair that she would be getting so much backlash when a lot of people post stuff like that even just on Instagram."

The 51-year-old frequently teases sexy photos on Instagram to encourage her 1.4 million followers to head to the link in her bio to check out her profile on the provocative platform.

