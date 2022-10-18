Denise Richards' Most Jaw-Dropping Thirst Traps Following OnlyFans Debut — Hot Pics
Denise Richards has proven herself as the hottest housewife of all time.
Although fans always drooled over The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, her recent OnlyFans debut seems to have sealed the deal.
In a radio interview from Thursday September 1, the mother-of-three revealed she had joined the seductive site in support of her daughter Sami Sheen, who has racked up a whopping 37,000 likes since her start on Monday, June 13.
"The main reason I wanted to join was, she got so much backlash for that, that I didn't think it was really fair," Richards explained of her reasoning behind launching an account. "I've done things in my career ... I've done Playboy and I've done sexy shoots before and sometimes people say negative things. And I thought, this is not fair that she would be getting so much backlash when a lot of people post stuff like that even just on Instagram."
The 51-year-old frequently teases sexy photos on Instagram to encourage her 1.4 million followers to head to the link in her bio to check out her profile on the provocative platform.
Keep scrolling to view Richards' hottest moments.
Richards confessed she occasionally poses nude for her OnlyFans subscribers.
DENISE RICHARDS REVEALS WHY SHE JOINED ONLYFANS JUST 1 WEEK AFTER HER DAUGHTER SAMMI SHEEN
"I do bikini, lingerie [photo shoots]," she stated, while adding, "I do stuff that is sexier because I also think, why not, if I'm able to and able to do something outside some of the more conservative stuff that I post on my Instagram."
The Hollywood hottie has always been known for her charming and alluring ways, as she began her modeling career as a mere teenager and landed several "it-girl" rolls throughout the '90s in movies such as Starship Troopers and Wild Things.
Beside the frequently dropped thirst trap on Instagram, Richards loves to show off her husband, Aaron Phypers, 50.
This is the reality star's second time tying the knot, as she divorced Charlie Sheen in 2006 after four years of a very messy marriage.
In addition to Sami, the blonde babe shares Lola, 17, with the Two and a Half Men actor, she and adopted daughter Eloise, 11, on her own in 2011.
DENISE RICHARDS SENDS PULSES RACING WITH SEXY SNAP AFTER BRAVOCON SNUB
Fans constantly flock to Richards' social media posts to flood her with compliments about her ageless beauty and alluring nature.
"Lookin like your 27 again," wrote one supporter on a recent Instagram post, while another added, "prettiest women alive. cant fight me over it…"