Tori Spelling Offers 'Not Great' Update On Daughter Stella's Health After Second Trip To ER

It took two trips to the ER for Stella to get her true diagnosis, with her having to go back after her migraine returned. And despite being given a diagnosis, she's still not out of the woods.

"She's still dizzy. She's nauseous," the Scary Move 2 star continued during her appearance. "The migraine broke. They broke it each time she went to the ER."

Tori shared that she and Dean McDermott are taking their youngster to see a neurologist at Children's Hospital in Los Angeles, adding that they learned the condition is hereditary — but didn't come from her side of the family.