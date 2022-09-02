Denise Richards Reveals Why She Joined OnlyFans Just 1 Week After Her Daughter Sammi Sheen
Actress Denise Richards is coming clean as to why she launched a profile on OnlyFans.
In a new radio interview, the actress, 51, explained she didn't know anything about the content sharing platform until her and ex Charlie Sheen's 18-year-old daughter, Sami Sheen, launched her own account earlier this year — something the internet attacked the teenager for.
"The main reason I wanted to join was, she got so much backlash for that, that I didn't think it was really fair," the former Real Housewives star explained. "I've done things in my career ... I've done Playboy and I've done sexy shoots before and sometimes people say negative things. And I thought, this is not fair that she would be getting so much backlash when a lot of people post stuff like that even just on Instagram."
"I did it [to support] my daughter and it's empowering to take control ... you own all of the content," she added.
Richards noted that the teen "is doing well with" her new platform, and she reassured the actress "she was going to keep it very tasteful and do mainly bikini stuff."
The mom-of-three clarified that the website isn't strictly for explicit content, though she does lean towards the more risqué side.
"I do bikini, lingerie [photo shoots]," she shared, confessing she also poses fully naked on occasion. "I do stuff that is sexier because I also think, why not, if I'm able to and able to do something outside some of the more conservative stuff that I post on my Instagram."
When asked how many subscribers she has, the Bravo alum claimed she wasn't sure. "It's taken me a while to navigate the actual people and all the messages and commenting and stuff like that," she said of why she's unaware of her stats.
Richards also shared that she "was shocked" over how easy it is to receive the money you earn, and though she didn't disclose how much she rakes in, she admitted she knows people who make "a couple $100,000 a month" from the website.
Richards gave the scoop on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live.