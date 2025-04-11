Tori Spelling and Ryan Cramer Rekindle Romance More Than 1 Year After Fling Fizzled Out
Back on! Tori Spelling and Ryan Cramer have rekindled their romance more than one year after their fling first fizzled out.
On Wednesday, April 9, the pair made an unexpected joint outing to the Los Angeles premiere of The Carters: Hurts to Love You, which took place at AMC The Grove.
The duo walked the carpet together and posed for photographers — though they didn't show any PDA while doing so.
For the night out, the mom-of-five, 51, wore a sleeveless black slip dress that had a lace hemline. She accessorized with black extra high top Converse sneakers, funky yellow-tinted, black-rimmed sunglasses, a watch and a necklace.
Spelling styled her blonde locks in a bun but left two face-framing strands hang loose.
Cramer matched his lady in a yellow puffer coat, black shirt, black flared pants and yellow sneakers.
As OK! reported, the actress and Cramer first sparked dating rumors when they were seen kissing in late 2023, which came a few months after she revealed she was separating from estranged husband Dean McDermott.
At the time, an insider told a news outlet the two met "through work several months ago and she thought he was very charming and handsome."
"Ryan makes her feel energized and happier than she’s been in a long time," the source gushed. "Things got so toxic with Dean, she was walking around in a fog."
The insider added that the CEO and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum were "having a blast" together. However, the romance fell apart soon after.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Meanwhile, a source said McDermott, 58, thought the relationship was just "for attention," as the Canadian star sparked his own headlines a few weeks prior by stepping out with Lily Calo, whom he's still believed to be dating.
In March 2024, Spelling filed for divorce from the father of her kids, but things have yet to be finalized.
The reality star admitted on a candid episode of her "misSPELLING" podcast that things have been hectic for her since they parted ways, especially since their five children live with her.
"Since my soon-to-be ex-husband [and I] separated, it’s been flight or flight. It’s been constant with five kids, and whether it’s emotionally, physically, financially, we’ve just been going," she confessed. "Their lives are not stable. The love’s there, but they’re on this rollercoaster with me, unfortunately."
The stars have hit a bump in the road before, as in 2013, McDermott admitting to having an affair. However, the two were able to repair their relationship after the betrayal.
They tied the knot in 2006 after meeting the year prior while they were both in other marriages.