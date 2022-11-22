Tori Spelling's Husband Dean McDermott Makes Family Holiday Card This Year: 'We're ALL Together'
There's a lot to be thankful for this year in Tori Spelling's household.
On Monday, November 21, the actress, 49, shared her family's annual holiday card that included her kids — and her estranged husband, Dean McDermott, 56.
"It’s my favorite time of year!" Spelling captioned the card, featuring the coparents standing next to each other while surrounded by their brood. "And this year is extra special. We’re ALL together!"
Spelling also teased the holiday card on her Instagram Story, gushing that she thinks it is her "favorite one yet!"
It seems Spelling's fans agree with her, as her comments section was immediately flooded with love after seeing that McDermott made the cut this year following months-long rumors of their imminent split.
"I love that dean is in it!!! You all look so good and happy!" wrote one social media user, while another added, "Beautiful card! So great to see the whole family together! PS… Tori, you look gorgeous!!!"
Last year, the Canadian actor was noticeably missing from his wife's annual card, adding fuel to the fire that the famous pair was all but over after first sparking split rumors months prior.
Though Spelling explained at the time that McDermott was unable to make the photoshoot because he was away filming, she also didn't put up his Christmas stocking. When she gave a glimpse at her family’s Christmas stockings via Instagram last November, eagle-eyed fans noticed the Chopped Canada star's wasn't alongside his family's — seemingly solidifying reports that they had been at odds.
As for how Spelling and McDermott managed to work through their rocky romance this time around — their marital woes have been going on ever since the actor's 2013 cheating scandal — it seems time and effort played a part in their reconciliation.
"Not only has Dean’s new work brought home money for his family, but the time apart while filming in Canada was very, very good for both him and Tori," an insider recently said. "It gave Dean time to reflect on what he needed to do to save his family."
"Tori is the love of his life, and Dean will tell anyone this," continued the source. "He still calls her his wife, and the two of them are living under the same roof. Dean is certain that his efforts are not going unnoticed because everything between him and Tori has improved. Dean tells his friends that they are in a good place right now and are both doing what they have to do to save their marriage."
The status of the couple's relationship comes after they reportedly went through a "trial separation," knowing that "divorce will be expensive and it’s not something they’re willing to go through right now," explained a previous source.
Spelling and McDermott share kids Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4.