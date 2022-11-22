Tori Spelling's Husband Dean McDermott Makes Family Holiday Card This Year: 'We're ALL Together'

"Tori is the love of his life, and Dean will tell anyone this," continued the source. "He still calls her his wife, and the two of them are living under the same roof. Dean is certain that his efforts are not going unnoticed because everything between him and Tori has improved. Dean tells his friends that they are in a good place right now and are both doing what they have to do to save their marriage."

DEAN MCDERMOTT REUNITES WITH EX MARY JO EUSTACE WHILE WIFE TORI SPELLING ATTENDS THEIR DAUGHTER'S BIRTHDAY BASH

The status of the couple's relationship comes after they reportedly went through a "trial separation," knowing that "divorce will be expensive and it’s not something they’re willing to go through right now," explained a previous source.

Spelling and McDermott share kids Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4.