Tori Spelling Slammed For Promoting Cosmetic Work For 'Younger Looking Skin' While Appearing Unrecognizable: 'Stop Doing Stuff To Your Face'

While Tori Spelling is offering her fans an easy solution to getting younger looking skin, they are countering with their own suggestions for the Hollywood star.

On Tuesday, December 20, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star took to Instagram to gush about a new treatment that was going to lift her skin.

Alongside a video documenting the treatment process being done to her, as well as the result, Spelling wrote in the Instagram caption, "Do you want younger looking skin? I’m so excited to have tried @sofwavemed’s non-invasive treatment to help not only lift my skin, but also reduce fine lines and wrinkles!"