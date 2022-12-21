Tori Spelling Slammed For Promoting Cosmetic Work For 'Younger Looking Skin' While Appearing Unrecognizable: 'Stop Doing Stuff To Your Face'
While Tori Spelling is offering her fans an easy solution to getting younger looking skin, they are countering with their own suggestions for the Hollywood star.
On Tuesday, December 20, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star took to Instagram to gush about a new treatment that was going to lift her skin.
Alongside a video documenting the treatment process being done to her, as well as the result, Spelling wrote in the Instagram caption, "Do you want younger looking skin? I’m so excited to have tried @sofwavemed’s non-invasive treatment to help not only lift my skin, but also reduce fine lines and wrinkles!"
The 49-year-old explained, "@sofwavemed is an FDA cleared non-invasive treatment," before pointing out that it is also, "a safe, fast, and effective method for increasing both collagen and elastin in the skin."
"Treatment takes only 30-45 minutes and is comfortable with minimal downtime," she concluded. "Results are seen after only 1 treatment! Thank you @theneckdoctor! #DrMueller #Sofwave."
Spelling's comments section was immediately flooded with a mixture of those thanking her for introducing them to the procedure and others shaming her for encouraging such work after she already appeared unrecognizable.
"Sister you've had too much work done," one social media user declared, while another pleaded, "Stop doing stuff to your face."
"Can we just talk about what is going on with your lips," a third wrote, followed by a fourth who chimed in, "That surely makes me not want this!"
Despite haters' opinions on her ever-changing look, Spelling has always been open about what she has had done to herself over the years. However, the author — who revealed on Good Morning America that she got a rhinoplasty as a teen and a breast augmentation in her 20s — most recently credited her apparent new look to her "amazing makeup artist" Hayley Hoff.
Referring to a photo from earlier this year of her with hairstylist Laura Rugetti at the restaurant Catch in Los Angeles, the actress admitted on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy's Jeff Lewis Live show, per ET, that she does "look completely different," saying, "It looks like I've had a nose job, and it's straight now. It's all contouring."