Dean McDermott's Son Jack Slams Mom For Adding 'Strain' To Family, Insists He Is 'No Longer Able To Stay Silent'

While Mary Jo has not publicly responded to her son at this time, an insider close to the podcast host told a news publication: "I'm sure it's very hurtful for Mary Jo to hear that her son is talking negatively about her."

"Unfortunately, the facts stand that it was Dean who was unfaithful and walked out on Mary jo and the kids and then again unfaithful to Tori," they continued, claiming that "It was Mary Jo that did 90 percent of the parenting and has been a loving and consistent parent."

They added: "With that said, she respects Jack's right to express himself. And always will."