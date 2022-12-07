Dean McDermott's Son Jack Slams Mom For Adding 'Strain' To Family, Insists He Is 'No Longer Able To Stay Silent'
Dean McDermott's eldest child is coming to his defense against his own mom, Mary Jo Eustace.
In a since-deleted Instagram post, Jack Montgomery McDermott claimed his mom has been spreading misinformation about his stepmom, Tori Spelling, and half siblings. The young adult, 24, wrote that he couldn't stay silent after Mary Jo allegedly created a "strain" on their family dynamic.
Mary Jo and Dean were married from 1993-2006, with the latter going on to wed Tori later that year.
"Since my parents divorce in 2006, I have rarely spoken out as I preferred to stay out of it. Unfortunately, due to my mothers recent decision to spread information about my Dad, Step mom and my siblings I am no longer able to stay silent," Jack wrote in a series of screenshots posted to his social media page.
He explained that his dad chose to leave his and Mary Jo's "Ex’s & Uh-Ohs" podcast "about a week ago" due to, "negative comments about our family and consistent attempts to malign his character. He also chose to leave due to the producer of the show betraying his trust and divulging private information."
Acknowledging that Dean has been atoning for the mistakes he's made in the past for "17 years," Jack declared: "He has grown so much as a person."
"Up until a week ago, our two families where [sic] living in harmony," wrote Jack. "With this podcast, it has driven a wedge between our two families and created a divide I am not capable of mending. Sadly, I'm not sure it can be."
He then asked anyone who has listened to his parents' podcast to take the information shared "with a grain of salt."
"From my mother, I ask that you please respect me, and my blended family. Please avoid creating any additional strain on our family dynamic," Jack concluded. "These past few years have been nothing but peace and happiness, and I ask that we continue to try and keep it that way."
Along with Jack's message, he shared photos of his dad, stepmom and siblings from a recent holiday photoshoot. Dean and Tori share sons Liam, 15, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5, as well as daughters Stella, 14, and Hattie, 11.
While Mary Jo has not publicly responded to her son at this time, an insider close to the podcast host told a news publication: "I'm sure it's very hurtful for Mary Jo to hear that her son is talking negatively about her."
"Unfortunately, the facts stand that it was Dean who was unfaithful and walked out on Mary jo and the kids and then again unfaithful to Tori," they continued, claiming that "It was Mary Jo that did 90 percent of the parenting and has been a loving and consistent parent."
They added: "With that said, she respects Jack's right to express himself. And always will."