Tori Spelling Gushes Over United Family After Rumored Demise Of Dean McDermott Marriage: 'Blended Is Better'
Better together! Tori Spelling appears to be on cloud nine ever since she and husband Dean McDermott seemingly reconciled.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 49, is feeling grateful for the couple's large family ahead of the holidays, gushing over their festive traditions as one big happy crew.
On Sunday, December 11, Spelling posted an Instagram carousel from their night at Disney on Ice, including a photo of the entire family and her on the ice with the Disney characters.
"Blended is Better… our complete beautiful inside and out blended family," she began her lengthy caption, "And, what an amazing family tradition to all be together at."
The blonde star continued: "Been coming to #disneyonice since @thejackmonty was 7 years old. He’s 24 now. It’s a family holiday tradition we love. Look at all these amazing kiddos. Ages 24 to 5."
Spelling also boasted about spending time with her "fave mom friends," as she shared snaps with Ashlee Simpson Ross, Marla Sokoloff, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Beverley Mitchell. "It was a win win night."
Spelling and McDermott, 56, share Liam, 15, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5, as well as daughters Stella, 14, and Hattie, 11. The Canadian actor is also dad to Jack Montgomery McDermott, 24, whom he shares with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.
Aside from Spelling, McDermott's son with Eustace is also grateful for their blended family — so much so that he publicly shamed his own mom after she seemingly went after his stepmom and siblings.
"Since my parents divorce in 2006, I have rarely spoken out as I preferred to stay out of it. Unfortunately, due to my mothers recent decision to spread information about my Dad, Step mom and my siblings I am no longer able to stay silent," he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post earlier this month.
Jack revealed that his dad chose to leave the former couple's "Ex’s & Uh-Ohs" podcast because she was making ""negative comments about our family and consistent attempts to malign his character."
Noting that the two families used to get along, Jack credited the podcast for driving a wedge between them that he is "not capable of mending." He then directly addressed his mom, asking "that you please respect me, and my blended family. Please avoid creating any additional strain on our family dynamic."
Jack's plea to his mom comes after his stepmom and dad appeared to iron out some rough patches in their marriage following months-long rumors that they were headed for a split. Speculation of their imminent divorce was sparked last year when Spelling confirmed they did not sleep in the same bedroom.
Adding fuel to the fire were photos of the two stepping out solo sans their wedding bands multiple times. And after McDermott failed to appear in Spelling's famous holiday card in 2021, fans were convinced they were done for good.
However, things between the two appear to be on the up-and-up after McDermott claimed everything was "great" with the family during a November interview, followed by Spelling praising him on his birthday for being a "great dad."
Aside from making the Christmas card this year, McDermott also showered the mother of his children with praise at the end of last month on Instagram by sharing a sultry snap of her, which he captioned: "I mean . . . Holy Smoke Show!!! Hot wife ALERT!! #gorgeousgirl #wife #hottie."