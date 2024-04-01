Tori Spelling Claims Daughter Stella, 15, Was 'Shamed' at School as Classmates Thought Their Family Was Homeless and Living in an RV

"My daughter is like, 'People already talk about us at school. They know you and they know the family and they read the press,'" revealed Spelling, who also shares children Liam, 17, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, with the Chopped Canada host, 57.

"She had someone come up to her at school and ask, ‘Are you in the school district, or where does your RV park? Because you live in an RV with your mom, right?'" the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said in reference to her and her brood being photographed in a mobile home multiple times last year.