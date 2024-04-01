Tori Spelling Claims Daughter Stella, 15, Was 'Shamed' at School as Classmates Thought Their Family Was Homeless and Living in an RV
Tori Spelling's kids have felt the pressure of having famous parents.
In an episode of her new "misSPELLING" podcast, the Mystery Girls actress, 50, revealed her and estranged husband Dean McDermott's daughter Stella, 15, was made fun of at school because her classmates thought she was homeless and living in an RV.
"My daughter is like, 'People already talk about us at school. They know you and they know the family and they read the press,'" revealed Spelling, who also shares children Liam, 17, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, with the Chopped Canada host, 57.
"She had someone come up to her at school and ask, ‘Are you in the school district, or where does your RV park? Because you live in an RV with your mom, right?'" the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said in reference to her and her brood being photographed in a mobile home multiple times last year.
Spelling made it clear she and her kiddos rented the trailer "like every other family" and "drove up the coast and camped."
"She was shamed," claimed the matriarch, who officially filed for divorce from McDermott last month after 18 years of marriage.
As OK! previously reported, Spelling got candid about how she came to the decision to finally end her romance with the father of her children. "He said, 'Ugh, I'm so sick of this. I have been picking up Tori Spelling's s--- for 18 years.' And I f------ lost it," she recalled McDermott telling her during a June 2023 fight during the podcast episode.
"I've never felt more alone. I don't feel worth loving," she noted of life post-split. "Dean and I had this fairytale romance, even though we were both married when we met — not fairytale right there. But we had other partners that we cheated on and left and then we got together."
Despite being head over heels in love when they first got together, the tides began to change when they welcomed children. "Everything became focused on the kids and I kind of left him in a way. And I get it. It doesn't excuse his behavior and everything he did," she admitted.
In another shocking moment, Spelling called up McDermott to discuss the optics of why she wanted to be the one to file the divorce documents. "I feel like I deserve to file first, then. You basically put it all out there," the blonde beauty told her estranged spouse. "You said everything that you've done to me all through the years. So I think it would make perfect sense that it's followed up with I would file. Because those are things that I would never have divulged to somebody and you did."