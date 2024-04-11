Tori Spelling Admits She's a 'Hoarder' Who Is 'Not Good With Money' After Experiencing Financial Problems
Tori Spelling is getting honest about her relationship with money.
During the Thursday, April 11, episode of her "misSPELLING" podcast, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, owned up to not having much financial literacy and being unable to part ways with material objects she's collected over the years.
"I don't want sympathy, but I was taught or I wasn't taught how to function in the real world and I'm doing the best I can," Spelling, who recently filed for divorce from Dean McDermott, explained. "I want to tell you something that's not going to be shocking. I'm not good with money. I suck with money. I didn't even know how to write a check until I was in my 40s."
"All my co-stars were making investments. They were buying properties," the Mystery Girls actress, whose father was late television producer Aaron Spelling, revealed. "They were being smart about it. And I didn't know and I had no guidance at all."
In an effort to simplify what she already owns, Spelling — who shares children Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, with her estranged partner, 57 — has been trying to sell items from her cluttered home.
"I'm a hoarder, you guys! Hi, my name's Tori and I'm a hoarder. There I said it," Spelling admitted. "I always tell people, 'I'm not a hoarder. I'm a collector.'"
"I can breathe because I don't have all my s--- falling on top of me," the mother-of-five noted, as the family recently had to stay in an AirBNB due to an infestation of mold in their house. "I would like to clean up my life for my kids because they deserve better."
As OK! previously reported, Spelling told her listeners about temporarily moving her kids into the rental home that ended up being located next to a drug den.
“I was in the moment going with five kids and their emotions, which were all over the place, while simultaneously being put all over the press that I was homeless and living in an RV,” she recalled.
"We had an Airbnb next door to a drug den — who knew that until the morning when they’re like, ‘You need to vacate.’ And the police showed up and the S.W.A.T. and there’s an armed guy next door and it’s like, ‘What? With a hostage?’ We’re like, ‘Cool. Yeah, I thought it was a little too quiet over there. Glad I didn’t ever go over and knock on the door for sugar. Dunno what I would’ve gotten!’ But yeah, our lives didn’t stop. My life never stops. There’s always something. So I had to just focus," the blonde beauty said.