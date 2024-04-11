Tori Spelling Admits She's a 'Hoarder' Who Is 'Not Good With Money' After Experiencing Financial Problems

"I don't want sympathy, but I was taught or I wasn't taught how to function in the real world and I'm doing the best I can," Spelling, who recently filed for divorce from Dean McDermott, explained. "I want to tell you something that's not going to be shocking. I'm not good with money. I suck with money. I didn't even know how to write a check until I was in my 40s."

"All my co-stars were making investments. They were buying properties," the Mystery Girls actress, whose father was late television producer Aaron Spelling, revealed. "They were being smart about it. And I didn't know and I had no guidance at all."