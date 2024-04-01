Dean McDermott Says Divorce From Tori Spelling Was 'a Long Time Coming' in First Statement Since Shocking Split
Dean McDermott spoke out for the first time days after his estranged wife, Tori Spelling, filed for divorce on March 29.
“Tori and I are good,” McDermott, 57, said in a video obtained by the Daily Mail on Monday, April 1, adding that the split was a "long time coming."
As OK! previously reported, more than nine months after McDermott announced their split in a since-deleted Instagram post, the actress officially called it quits on their marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 star is seeking physical custody of their five children and joint legal custody with McDermott. She is also seeking spousal support, according to court documents.
In her new podcast, "misSPELLING," the blonde babe, who shares children Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, with her ex, revealed what the final straw in their relationship was.
"He said, 'Ugh, I'm so sick of this. I have been picking up Tori Spelling's s--- for 18 years.' And I f------ lost it," Spelling said of a June 2023 blowup between the two where she claimed McDermott "had been drinking."
However, Spelling admitted she actually felt great about the decision.
"I just filed for divorce. Whoa, I just said the words that I've said in my head for, like, 16 years. Wild," she explained.
"I've never felt more alone," she continued. "I don't feel worth loving."
The two, who met in an unconventional way, didn't have the best relationship when they started to expand their family.
"Dean and I had this fairy-tale romance, even though we were both married when we met — not fairy-tale right there," she dished. "But we had other partners that we cheated on and left and then we got together."
"Everything became focused on the kids and I kind of left him in a way. And I get it. It doesn't excuse his behavior and everything he did," Spelling added.
For his part, the Canada native revealed his drinking habits led to their breakup.
"Alcohol made me feel good enough. I started feeling good enough until it got to a point where it didn’t — it ended up in isolation," McDermott confessed in an interview published in November 2023.
"It ended up with me drinking a fifth of tequila every night, seven days a week and a handful of [prescription medications] by myself with a beautiful family in the other room," he explained. "That’s what it led to and that’s what led to the brokenness and to what happened between me and Tori."