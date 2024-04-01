Dean McDermott Says Divorce From Tori Spelling Was 'a Long Time Coming' in First Statement Since Shocking Split

"I've never felt more alone," she continued. "I don't feel worth loving."

The two, who met in an unconventional way, didn't have the best relationship when they started to expand their family.

"Dean and I had this fairy-tale romance, even though we were both married when we met — not fairy-tale right there," she dished. "But we had other partners that we cheated on and left and then we got together."

"Everything became focused on the kids and I kind of left him in a way. And I get it. It doesn't excuse his behavior and everything he did," Spelling added.