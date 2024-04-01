Tori Spelling Reveals the Shocking Comment Dean McDermott Made That Finally Made Her File for Divorce
Tori Spelling is telling all about what officially ended her marriage to Dean McDermott.
During an episode of the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum's new "misSPELLING" podcast, Spelling, 50, revealed the comment her estranged husband, 57, made that convinced her file for divorce after 18 years together.
"He said, 'Ugh, I'm so sick of this. I have been picking up Tori Spelling's s--- for 18 years.' And I f------ lost it," Spelling said of a June 2023 blowup between the two where she claimed McDermott "had been drinking."
At the start of the episode, the matriarch, who shares children Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, with her ex, breathed a sigh of relief that she finally pulled the trigger on legally ending her romance with the television host. "I just filed for divorce. Whoa, I just said the words that I've said in my head for, like, 16 years. Wild," she explained.
Spelling heartbreakingly admitted she was in a vulnerable state after making the huge life change. "I've never felt more alone," she said. "I don't feel worth loving."
"Dean and I had this fairy-tale romance, even though we were both married when we met — not fairy-tale right there," the blonde beauty confessed. "But we had other partners that we cheated on and left and then we got together." However, once the former couple started growing their family, she noted how their "relationship was never the same."
"Everything became focused on the kids and I kind of left him in a way. And I get it. It doesn't excuse his behavior and everything he did," Spelling added.
While the former teen star was recording the podcast, she called the Chopped Canada host, where they discussed the optics of her filing for divorce first. "I feel like I deserve to file first, then. You basically put it all out there," Spelling told McDermott.
"You said everything that you've done to me all through the years. So I think it would make perfect sense that it's followed up with I would file. Because those are things that I would never have divulged to somebody and you did," Spelling explained.
During the 2023 interview in question, McDermott said in part, "My worst memory with Tori is that last fight when I was drunk and angry. It was the night that I raged against her and the children and I saw the light, the final flicker of the flame go out in her eyes… I posted that because I was at the end of my rope. I didn't know what to do. I had burned everything down yet again."
