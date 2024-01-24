Madonna Surprises Fans With Amy Schumer as Special Guest During NYC Concert: Watch

In a viral clip shared to social media, Madonna can be seen singing the lyrics, "let your body go with the flow, you know you can do it," before stopping to give Schumer a hug as one of her dancers placed down two chairs.

Once on stage, Schumer — who wore a floor-length, long-sleeved leafy green-colored dress — and the "Material Girl" singer, who sparkled in a tight black and silver mini dress, pretended to judge Madonna's backup dancers by giving them "10s" on small white signs.