Madonna Surprises Fans With Amy Schumer as Special Guest During NYC Concert: Watch
Amy Schumer joined in on the "Celebration" during Madonna's concert on Tuesday night, January 23.
The Queen of Pop was performing her hit song "Vogue" for the second night in a row at Madison Square Garden when she surprised fans by bringing out the famed comedian onto the stage.
In a viral clip shared to social media, Madonna can be seen singing the lyrics, "let your body go with the flow, you know you can do it," before stopping to give Schumer a hug as one of her dancers placed down two chairs.
Once on stage, Schumer — who wore a floor-length, long-sleeved leafy green-colored dress — and the "Material Girl" singer, who sparkled in a tight black and silver mini dress, pretended to judge Madonna's backup dancers by giving them "10s" on small white signs.
The fake-judging skit with a special guest has appeared to become a ritual at Madonna's concerts amid her ongoing Celebration Tour.
Last month, the "Hung Up" vocalist brought out Julia Garner onto the stage during the same moment in her show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Like Schumer, Garner playfully judged the dancers — though the Inventing Anna actress and Madonna also seductively got their behinds whipped from one of the performers, as OK! previously reported.
The Life & Beth actress' Tuesday night appearance comes nearly one week after Madonna was sued by two fans for starting one of her concerts several hours late.
Reasoning behind the lawsuit was listed as "wanton exercise in false advertising, negligent misrepresentation and unfair and deceptive trade practices."
The two concertgoers, named Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden, sued both Madonna and Live Nation for unspecified damages after one of her previous New York City shows started at 10:30 p.m., seemingly ignoring the concert's scheduled start time of 8:30 p.m.
The men claimed to be "confronted with limited public transportation, limited ride-sharing and/or increased public and private transportation costs" due to the show not concluding until after 1 a.m, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.
They additionally alleged the late start and end times negatively impacted their ability to "get up early to go to work and/or take care of their family responsibilities the next day."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Aside from Madonna's apparent lack of awareness when it comes to time, the "Back That Up to the Beat" singer also faced backlash for a small slip-up during one of her shows in Canada.
Instead of greeting Toronto, the 65-year-old exclaimed, "Hello, Boston!" causing fans to feel snubbed by the award-winning artist.
"Are you guys mad at me 'cause I said ‘Hello, Boston!?'" Madonna joked after making the mistake.
"I’m sorry. What kind of f------ up s--- is that?" she continued, acknowledging her own wrongdoing.
"That would be like if you guys were saying, 'Hey, Lady Gaga’s playing tonight. I wouldn’t like that. I mean, you know, nothing against Lady Gaga. Love her. I do! I love anyone shorter than me," Madonna quipped.