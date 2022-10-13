Tori Spelling Dishes Details On Raising Her Angsty Teens: 'It Gets Rough'

From playing an angsty teen to parenting two!

Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Tori Spelling got candid about parenthood this week, detailing the trials and tribulations that come with raising her two teenage kids, Stella, 14, and Liam, 15.

“I have two teenagers now and I'm gonna tell everyone out there: If you don't have teenagers yet, oh, just wait," Spelling, who also shares three younger children Beau, 5, Finn, 10, and Hattie, 11, with her husband, Dean McDermott, joked during a recent podcast appearance. "Just when we thought the toddler phase was hard — the teen years, the angst!"