Tori Spelling Dishes Details On Raising Her Angsty Teens: 'It Gets Rough'
From playing an angsty teen to parenting two!
Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Tori Spelling got candid about parenthood this week, detailing the trials and tribulations that come with raising her two teenage kids, Stella, 14, and Liam, 15.
“I have two teenagers now and I'm gonna tell everyone out there: If you don't have teenagers yet, oh, just wait," Spelling, who also shares three younger children Beau, 5, Finn, 10, and Hattie, 11, with her husband, Dean McDermott, joked during a recent podcast appearance. "Just when we thought the toddler phase was hard — the teen years, the angst!"
Alongside admitting that “it gets rough” parenting teenagers, especially considering that “it’s interesting” to see what her older children endure versus “what the five-year-old goes through,” the mom-of-five also recounted her experience leaving her family back in the states as she filmed MTV’s newly-premiered game show, Love at First Lie, in Malta.
"I don't like leaving my kids, always try to bring my kids if I can," Spelling spilled, describing the experience of having her children back in America with McDermott as being “a tough one.”
Part of this struggle, it seems, may stem from the different ways Spelling and McDermott respectively tackle parenting.
“Dean and I definitely have different parenting strategies,” the ‘90s icon explained during an interview last month. Although the star described herself as being “kind of the feelings mom” she dubbed her hubby as being the “more procedural" parent.
“He’s really great at timing and planning,” Spelling continued. “I’m not good with that.”
Despite these differences, it seems their alternate approaches come together, creating a cohesive parenting strategy that resonates with their brood.
“You really do need that to be a complete human,” the star explained, adding that “you need both worlds.”
Spelling first shared her experience with parenting teens in the most recent installment of the “PEOPLE Every Day” podcast.