Tori Spelling Heartbreakingly Reacts to 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Costar Shannen Doherty's Devastating Death
Tori Spelling is grieving the loss of her Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Shannen Doherty.
The late actress devastatingly died at age 53 on Saturday, July 13, after a long and difficult cancer battle.
"I don't have outward words yet," Spelling captioned a photo of her and Doherty uploaded to her Instagram Story on Sunday, July 14.
"But WE knew and that's what matters," the Scary Movie 2 star added of her and Doherty — who left Beverly Hills, 90210 after playing the character of Brenda Walsh for four seasons.
Spelling portrayed her role of Donna Martin on the hit 1990s series for all 10 seasons. She first landed a gig on the beloved show — which was co-produced by her late father Aaron Spelling's company Spelling Television — at age 17.
Aside from briefly addressing Shannen's death with a few short words, Tori added numerous broken heart emojis and a gold sparkle emoji.
Shannen's publicist Leslie Sloane confirmed her client's upsetting death with the release of a sorrowful statement on Sunday, as OK! previously reported.
"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease," Leslie explained of the Charmed star — who was first diagnosed with b----- cancer in 2015 before announcing it had spread to her brain last year.
The Heathers star briefly went into remission before learning her cancer had returned in 2017.
Shannen's publicist continued: "The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace."
After news broke about Shannen's passing, other former costars of the award-winning actress took to social media to honor the late Hollywood icon.
Alyssa Milano, 51, was quick to react to her Charmed costar's death, writing: "It’s no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of. She was a talented actress, beloved by many and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her."
Shannen's Beverly Hills, 90210 costar and on-screen brother Jason Priestley shared a throwback photo of the duo via Instagram while admitting he was "shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Shannen."
"She was a force of nature and I will miss her. Sending love and light to her family in this dark time," he concluded.
Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Jennie Garth also acknowledged Shannen's death via social media, expressing, "I am still processing my tremendous grief over the loss of my long time friend Shannen, the woman I have often described as one of the strongest people I have ever known."
She continued: "Our connection was real and honest. We were so often pitted against each other but none of that reflected the truth of our real relationship which was one built on mutual respect and admiration. She was courageous, passionate, determined and very loving and generous. I will miss her and will always honor her deeply in my heart and in my memories. My heart breaks for her family and Bowie and all the people who loved her. 💔."