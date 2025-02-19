Tori Spelling Spent $450 on Denise Richards' OnlyFans Despite Financial Troubles: 'I Didn’t Know How It Worked'
Tori Spelling has reportedly faced financial troubles for years, but on the Monday, February 17, episode of her "MisSpelling" podcast, she admitted she accidentally spent a shocking amount on Denise Richards' OnlyFans page.
"OnlyFans, they are brilliant," she declared. "Because let me just tell you, they get you hooked."
After hearing about Richards' OnlyFans gig and growing curious, Spelling, 51, went on her page and saw "beautiful" pictures of the mom-of-three, 54.
"I subscribed and at the time, I didn’t know how it worked," she confessed.
"Because it alludes to the fact [that] if you subscribe and pay a fee you’ll get something special from Denise. So I waited and waited," she recalled.
While the mom-of-five assumed she was getting a DM from Richards, she received a seemingly automatic unpersonalized response to pay more to see more photos — something she gave into.
The podcast host admitted she went down "a rabbit hole" on the website and wound up spending $451.28.
"I don’t know what happened," Spelling spilled. "I spent all the money."
The actress added a funny anecdote, noting her business manager saw the charges and assumed it was Spelling's estranged husband, Dean McDermott, who was paying for the content while the stars were still married.
"Long story short, the next day my business manager calls me and she goes, ‘I don’t know how to put this’ and I was like, ‘What’s happening?’ And she’s like, ‘I think Dean is on OnlyFans looking at girls," the sTORI Telling author said.
The actor, 58, and Spelling split in 2023, with the actress filing for divorce last year.
The Messyness co-host actually discussed the idea of joining OnlyFans herself in order to make more money for her family.
"I’m gonna have to go on OnlyFans in order to get [my kids] into college," she told podcast guest William Shatner.
Shatner, 93, asked what OnlyFans was, to which she replied, "I guess, originally, it was more women in the field — not s-- workers, but along those lines."
"But OnlyFans transformed into — now there’s comedians and there’s chefs ... and it’s videos, and people pay," she explained. "It’s, like, you could subscribe. But a lot of actresses do it now, and they show things."
The Star Trek actor asked what kind of "things" people show, to which Spelling said some people "choose" to share naked images.
"So what you’re saying is that there’s an app that you can go to to get financial help — like GoFundMe," Shatner stated, quipping the fundraiser's name could be, "I need help raising my kids."
"I need that. Can we start that for me?" she asked. "Educating my kids about money so they don’t turn out like me."