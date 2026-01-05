Towel-Clad Britney Spears Claims She's Not 'on Yachts That Much' as She Poses in Captain's Hat During Carefree Day

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears seems to be kicking off the new year on a positive note. On Sunday, January 4, the “Sometimes” singer hopped on Instagram to share a candid update about her life lately. Spears posted a video of herself sailing on a boat wearing nothing but a white towel and a captain’s hat.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears shared a towel-clad video on Instagram.

“What if I was up there driving the boat .... I prefer fast boats in the south!!! You call them 'cigarette boats' ... or 'cigar' ... whatever ... but they go hella fast. I'm not on yachts too much. Hilarious .... first cigarette cigar boat overseas 3 months ago ... all this time ... D---, who would have thunk it ??? Thought you knew ... well, d---, I do now !!! Julia Roberts, well, I'm here now .... !!!” she wrote in the caption. In the clip, the “Toxic” hitmaker accessorized her barely-there look with oversized sunglasses and layered gold necklaces. Draped in a white towel, Spears confidently showed off her sun-kissed body as the boat cruised along, giving fans a steamy glimpse of her carefree day.

Naturally, followers were quick to react in the comments section. “Hotney Spears ❤️,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Love you so much Brit 💗💗💗💗💗.”

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram The singer joked about not being on yachts very often.

The post comes shortly after Spears shared a personal goal for 2026. In a December 28 Instagram upload, the pop star revealed that she wants to "lose weight" while posing in a fiery red bikini top and white thong. Alongside the post, Spears reflected on her appearance and mindset.

📹 | Britney Spears shares a new video on Instagram, showing herself enjoying a boat ride and joking about driving fast boats, calling them “cigarette” or “cigar” boats.



The post reflects her carefree, playful mood. pic.twitter.com/qczw5NxkTF — Crave Britney (@cravebritney) January 4, 2026 Source: @cravebritney/X

"I know I’m not perfect … I need to lose weight and my hair needs to be colored. I was at the beach for 2 hours !!! I just got back from this beautiful place !!! I think I created another planet there … awwwwe, so cute and special !!!" she wrote. "Ps … I finally pulled out my BAMBAM baby gun, remember the baby from The Flintstones ???!!!"

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears recently spoke about wanting to lose weight.

In the accompanying clip, Spears flipped her long blonde hair around while dancing in her living room, spinning in circles both indoors and near a pool. Just an hour later, she followed up with another video wearing the same swimsuit. This time, the singer reflected on beauty, perfection and self-expression. "I know … I didn’t feel like editing because I did 6 different versions …. bored as f--- …. I’m posting the worst version. Have you guys seen the movie Trash ??? … Such a beautiful title … RIGHT MURICA," she began. "The most beautiful things I have found have been in the trash. Am I saying I’m beautiful, readers ??? Why, no !!! I believe we’re all the same, I’m not better than anyone nor are you better than me !!! We are just people on a journey living to proceed and protect our hearts."

She continued with a message about vulnerability and authenticity, saying: "Men say ‘say less’ … we need to teach our generation to stop being so d--- cool and express SOMETHING for their hearts, whether good or bad !!! PS … I am not perfect, nor will I ever be. PSS … I know practice what you teach … sorry I cheated and threw it away … not what you say what you do … Others have no idea what something is to me and they never will."

Source: MEGA Britney Spears is rumored to be dating Brandon Walker.

The musician — who was recently rumored to be dating influencer Brandon Walker after vacationing in Cabo — also touched on relationships. "If men don’t make you feel beautiful, do it for yourself for f---- sake," she captioned a December 28 video, where she caressed herself while wearing a plunging silver sequin dress.