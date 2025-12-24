or
Bikini-Clad Britney Spears Cozies Up to Sam Asghari Lookalike on PDA-Packed Boat Ride as Dating Rumors Swirl: Watch

Photos of Britney Spears and an unidentified man
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

Britney Spears kissed a mystery man on the cheek twice while the two enjoyed a boat ride together.

Dec. 24 2025, Published 10:53 a.m. ET

Does Britney Spears have a new man in her life?

On Wednesday, December 24, the singer uploaded a video to Instagram in which she cozied up to a mystery man while enjoying a boat ride in a hot pink string bikini. The guy kept his identity under wraps, wearing sunglasses, a bucket hat and a short-sleeved, black button down shirt.

The man's chest tattoos could also be seen.

Britney Spears Kisses Mystery Man on the Cheek

Photo of Britney Spears posted a new Instagram video alongside a Sam Asghari lookalike.
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

Britney Spears potsed a new Instagram video alongside a Sam Asghari lookalike.

The blonde beauty vaguely captioned the post, "😉😉💅🏻👠👠."

In the clip, the pop star filmed herself and the guy as they chatted, and in one frame, she even gave him a kiss on the cheek.

During another moment, the man showed Spears how to give the hang five hand gesture as she smiled wide.

The mom-of-two kissed him on the head for a second time and put some of her signature dance moves on display as well.

Source: @britneyspears/instagram

The star kissed the guy on the cheek twice in the short video.

It's unclear who her potential new beau is, though some think his facial hair made him resemble her ex-husband Sam Asghari.

The guy first made an appearance on the Woman in Me author's Instagram page when she posted footage from her December 2 birthday celebration in Mexico.

The Singer Celebrated Her Birthday With the New Guy

Photo of The two first sparked dating rumors when the mystery man appeared on Spears' social media page as she celebrated her birthday.
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

The two first sparked dating rumors when the mystery man appeared on Spears' social media page as she celebrated her birthday.

While celebrating turning 44, an insider told a news outlet of the "Toxic" vocalist, "She was interacting nicely with other guests and drinking espresso martinis. She had her b---- out the whole time and seemed a bit impaired."

They noted she "was very friendly with the mystery man with tattoos."

"It looks like he hurt his hand recently because he had it wrapped and was fidgeting with it the whole time. He was by her side at all times," the insider shared.

Photo of Before sparking rumors with the mystery man, the mom-of-two dated Paul Richard Soliz on and off.
Source: @britneyspears/instagram

Before sparking rumors with the mystery man, the mom-of-two dated Paul Richard Soliz on and off.

This would be the Louisiana native's first romance since she split from Paul Richard Soliz, whom she was on and off with from 2023 to 2025.

As OK! reported, those around her were concerned about the relationship since he had a felony charge and was accused of being a deadbeat dad by an ex.

Inside Britney Spears' Love Life

Photo of The pop star and Sam Asghari were married for just 14 months before separating.
Source: mega

The pop star and Sam Asghari were married for just 14 months before separating.

Prior to hitting it off with Soliz, Spears was with Asghari, 31, for several years.

The pair first met when he starred in her 2016 music video for "Slumber Party," continuing to date until he popped the question in 2021.

The marriage lasted for around 14 months before they separated in the summer of 2023, with the fitness trainer filing for divorce that September. The split was finalized in December 2024.

