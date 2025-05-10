Towel-Clad Brooks Nader Poses as She Gets a Massage: Photo

Duckface and all, Nader appeared barefaced as she held the towel close to her body while she lay on the massage table.

The model is currently preparing for the release of her new reality show, Love Thy Nader, this summer. The Hulu series will follow Nader and her three sisters, Mary Holland, 26, Grace Ann, 25, and Sarah Jane, 22, as they embark on a new journey in New York City.

Though fans will want to see Brooks moving on from her ex-boyfriend Gleb Savchenko in the upcoming series, an insider revealed to a news outlet that the model isn’t in “any rush to get a boyfriend,” adding, “She wants to be single for a while.”