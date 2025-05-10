Towel-Clad Brooks Nader Poses as She Gets a Massage: Photo
Brooks Nader enjoyed a well-deserved spa treatment in early May after having traveled the days prior.
The Sports Illustrated model took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of herself wrapped in a white towel as she was given a massage.
“@mudrasmassage is a real one for the last min midnight house call, body is broken from all the travel,” she wrote.
'Love Thy Nader' Reality Series to Air This Summer
Duckface and all, Nader appeared barefaced as she held the towel close to her body while she lay on the massage table.
The model is currently preparing for the release of her new reality show, Love Thy Nader, this summer. The Hulu series will follow Nader and her three sisters, Mary Holland, 26, Grace Ann, 25, and Sarah Jane, 22, as they embark on a new journey in New York City.
Though fans will want to see Brooks moving on from her ex-boyfriend Gleb Savchenko in the upcoming series, an insider revealed to a news outlet that the model isn’t in “any rush to get a boyfriend,” adding, “She wants to be single for a while.”
Men Are 'Lining Up to Date' Brooks Nader
“Brooks is one of the most beautiful, sought-after women in Hollywood, if not the world, right now, so of course men are lining up to date her,” the source noted.
“She’s excited to be entering a brand-new chapter and getting out there, enjoying herself on the singles scene again,” the confidant added of Brooks, who split from Gleb in April.
The source noted that Brooks has “never really had a good chunk of time to get to know herself as a single woman,” as the 28-year-old was formerly married to Billy Haire before her seven-month fling with her Dancing With the Stars partner.
Brooks Nader Has Big Plans for the Summer
“She’s got a lot of plans for the summer; she wants to travel with her friends and just take advantage of all that the world has to offer,” the insider claimed of Brooks' newly single status.
As for what the model is looking for in her next suitor, the confidant suggested she “needs someone on her level to make things more even.”
Brooks Nader Wants to Date Someone 'More High-Profile'
“She definitely wants to date someone more high-profile than Gleb next, because she gets so much attention. It’s intimidating for most guys,” they added.
Though the former flames' relationship ended on bad terms, her sisters have been right by her side. Grace Ann was the one who accused Gleb of cheating on her sister, taking to TikTok to reveal there was “hard evidence” to prove he stepped out on Nader during their on-and-off-again relationship.