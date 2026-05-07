or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoPHOTOS

Towel-Clad Jennifer Lopez Exposes Her Cleavage in Near-Naked Bathroom Photo

Photo of Jennifer Lopez
Source: MEGA/@jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez covered up in nothing but a towel as she stripped down by a bathtub.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 7 2026, Published 4:17 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez brought fans inside an intimate bathtub moment.

On Thursday, May 7, the singer, 56, shared a mirror selfie to X of herself fully naked, solely donning a towel.

Lopez sported a full face of glam and a small necklace as she posed in front of her bathtub.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Jennifer Lopez bared her cleavage in the bathroom mirror.
Source: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez bared her cleavage in the bathroom mirror.

“[Bathtub] talk,” she wrote on X with bath and bubble emojis.

Fans gushed over the star’s youthful appearance in the comments section.

“You look younger and younger Jennifer!” one person exclaimed, while another agreed, “When are you getting old JLo cause I can't figure you out.”

Article continues below advertisement

JLo Films Herself Taking a Bath

Image of Fans praised Jennifer Lopez's youthful appearance.
Source: @jlo/Instagram

Fans praised Jennifer Lopez's youthful appearance.

Just a few hours prior, Lopez published a video of herself stripped nude, inside the bathtub, as she promoted her JLo Beauty products.

“Hi, guys. I’m in my bath and about to go to bed,” she narrated. “Just finished washing with my JLo Beauty cleanser, and I was thinking that great skin is not something that just happens. It’s not something that you just get. It’s something that you create, and you create it every day. Because I was thinking, I just did my cleanser. I’m going to put my serum on. I’m going to put my eye cream on, my moisturizer, my Beso Balm, my neck serum, do all the things. And then nine hours from now, I’m going to get up, and I’m going to do it all over again.”

Lopez continued, “And that’s what creates good skin. You. You create it every single day, just like anything else you want in your life, any dreams you have. You want a great job, you want a great relationship, you want…whatever it is. You create it by the choices you make. By being consistent every single day.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez went on a tangent about skincare in the bathtub.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez Sizzles in Sultry Gym Photos

Image of Jennifer Lopez shouted out her JLo Beauty cleanser in a racy video.
Source: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez shouted out her JLo Beauty cleanser in a racy video.

On April 26, the “On the Floor” artist once again flaunted her body in a sultry gym snapshot. Lopez showed off her toned stomach in a ribbed, long-sleeved white crop top and low-rise black leggings as she captured a selfie in front of a leg press machine. She swept her hair into a high ponytail and paired her athleisure with high socks and white sneakers.

“💪🏾,” she captioned her post.

Peloton star Ally Love commented, “Ok girlie pop 🔥,” while celebrity hairstylist Danielle Priano added three fire emojis.

Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Major Music Milestone

Image of Jennifer Lopez frequently flaunts her body online.
Source: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez frequently flaunts her body online.

Racy photos aside, Lopez is busy with her new music. On March 6, she released a collaborative EDM track with David Guetta titled “Save Me Tonight,” and the song has been picking up traction over the past two weeks.

“SAVE ME TONIGHT is #1 on Dance Radio and #1 on the Billboard Dance / Mix Show Airplay charts!” she announced in an April 27 Instagram post. “Thank you to @DavidGuetta for joining forces with me on this record, @RyanTedder, @mynameiskiddo, @ttspry, @atonbh, my team and everyone at @WarnerRecords. And last but not least, my JLovers for streaming and always supporting me. Let’s all continue to dance, dance, dance this summer!!!”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.