Towel-Clad Jennifer Lopez Exposes Her Cleavage in Near-Naked Bathroom Photo
May 7 2026, Published 4:17 p.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez brought fans inside an intimate bathtub moment.
On Thursday, May 7, the singer, 56, shared a mirror selfie to X of herself fully naked, solely donning a towel.
Lopez sported a full face of glam and a small necklace as she posed in front of her bathtub.
“[Bathtub] talk,” she wrote on X with bath and bubble emojis.
Fans gushed over the star’s youthful appearance in the comments section.
“You look younger and younger Jennifer!” one person exclaimed, while another agreed, “When are you getting old JLo cause I can't figure you out.”
JLo Films Herself Taking a Bath
Just a few hours prior, Lopez published a video of herself stripped nude, inside the bathtub, as she promoted her JLo Beauty products.
“Hi, guys. I’m in my bath and about to go to bed,” she narrated. “Just finished washing with my JLo Beauty cleanser, and I was thinking that great skin is not something that just happens. It’s not something that you just get. It’s something that you create, and you create it every day. Because I was thinking, I just did my cleanser. I’m going to put my serum on. I’m going to put my eye cream on, my moisturizer, my Beso Balm, my neck serum, do all the things. And then nine hours from now, I’m going to get up, and I’m going to do it all over again.”
Lopez continued, “And that’s what creates good skin. You. You create it every single day, just like anything else you want in your life, any dreams you have. You want a great job, you want a great relationship, you want…whatever it is. You create it by the choices you make. By being consistent every single day.”
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Jennifer Lopez Sizzles in Sultry Gym Photos
On April 26, the “On the Floor” artist once again flaunted her body in a sultry gym snapshot. Lopez showed off her toned stomach in a ribbed, long-sleeved white crop top and low-rise black leggings as she captured a selfie in front of a leg press machine. She swept her hair into a high ponytail and paired her athleisure with high socks and white sneakers.
“💪🏾,” she captioned her post.
Peloton star Ally Love commented, “Ok girlie pop 🔥,” while celebrity hairstylist Danielle Priano added three fire emojis.
Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Major Music Milestone
Racy photos aside, Lopez is busy with her new music. On March 6, she released a collaborative EDM track with David Guetta titled “Save Me Tonight,” and the song has been picking up traction over the past two weeks.
“SAVE ME TONIGHT is #1 on Dance Radio and #1 on the Billboard Dance / Mix Show Airplay charts!” she announced in an April 27 Instagram post. “Thank you to @DavidGuetta for joining forces with me on this record, @RyanTedder, @mynameiskiddo, @ttspry, @atonbh, my team and everyone at @WarnerRecords. And last but not least, my JLovers for streaming and always supporting me. Let’s all continue to dance, dance, dance this summer!!!”