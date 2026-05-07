Towel-Clad Jennifer Lopez Exposes Her Cleavage in Near-Naked Bathroom Photo

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Jennifer Lopez brought fans inside an intimate bathtub moment. On Thursday, May 7, the singer, 56, shared a mirror selfie to X of herself fully naked, solely donning a towel. Lopez sported a full face of glam and a small necklace as she posed in front of her bathtub.

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Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez bared her cleavage in the bathroom mirror.

“[Bathtub] talk,” she wrote on X with bath and bubble emojis. Fans gushed over the star’s youthful appearance in the comments section. “You look younger and younger Jennifer!” one person exclaimed, while another agreed, “When are you getting old JLo cause I can't figure you out.”

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JLo Films Herself Taking a Bath

Source: @jlo/Instagram Fans praised Jennifer Lopez's youthful appearance.

Just a few hours prior, Lopez published a video of herself stripped nude, inside the bathtub, as she promoted her JLo Beauty products. “Hi, guys. I’m in my bath and about to go to bed,” she narrated. “Just finished washing with my JLo Beauty cleanser, and I was thinking that great skin is not something that just happens. It’s not something that you just get. It’s something that you create, and you create it every day. Because I was thinking, I just did my cleanser. I’m going to put my serum on. I’m going to put my eye cream on, my moisturizer, my Beso Balm, my neck serum, do all the things. And then nine hours from now, I’m going to get up, and I’m going to do it all over again.” Lopez continued, “And that’s what creates good skin. You. You create it every single day, just like anything else you want in your life, any dreams you have. You want a great job, you want a great relationship, you want…whatever it is. You create it by the choices you make. By being consistent every single day.”

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View this post on Instagram Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez went on a tangent about skincare in the bathtub.

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Jennifer Lopez Sizzles in Sultry Gym Photos

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez shouted out her JLo Beauty cleanser in a racy video.

On April 26, the “On the Floor” artist once again flaunted her body in a sultry gym snapshot. Lopez showed off her toned stomach in a ribbed, long-sleeved white crop top and low-rise black leggings as she captured a selfie in front of a leg press machine. She swept her hair into a high ponytail and paired her athleisure with high socks and white sneakers. “💪🏾,” she captioned her post. Peloton star Ally Love commented, “Ok girlie pop 🔥,” while celebrity hairstylist Danielle Priano added three fire emojis.

Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Major Music Milestone

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez frequently flaunts her body online.