Makeup-Free Jennifer Lopez Wears Low-Cut Sports Bra During 'Get Ready With Me' Video: Watch

Source: MEGA;@jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez went makeup-free in a low-cut sports bra during a new 'Get Ready With Me' video.

Jan. 27 2026, Updated 8:35 a.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez is once again proving she doesn’t need much to turn heads.

The “On the Floor” hitmaker recently hopped on Instagram to share a fresh “Get Ready With Me” video, giving fans a look at her morning skincare and makeup routine. The 56-year-old singer kept things natural and glowy while rocking a low-cut plum sports bra that showed off her toned figure.

Source: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez shared a makeup-free 'Get Ready With Me' video on Instagram.

As she walked viewers through her routine, Lopez explained each step while getting ready for the day.

“Getting my gym clothes on, getting ready, and already washed my face. Putting on That JLo Glow, and I give it a second to dry. And then I put on That Spotlight Silhouette, which is our new neck serum. It's an important finishing touch because the skin on our neck is so much more delicate and just needs that little bit extra help. I've been doing brow lamination as well,” she said in the clip.

She continued by sharing a few extra beauty tricks she swears by.

“On top of the neck serum, sometimes I'll do a nice little lip stain and a little bit of bronzer, and I just go a little bit everywhere. It gives a little definition to the whole face. Oh, that's cute.”

Source: @jlo/Instagram
Lopez captioned the post with positive vibes, writing, “Happy era energy ✨,” while subtly promoting her beauty line.

Source: @jlo/Instagram

The singer wore a low-cut sports bra while showing her skincare routine.

The video comes amid reports that Lopez has recently been an unexpected source of support for Keith Urban amid his recent divorce.

A source previously told OK! that Lopez and the country singer have found comfort in each other following his split from Nicole Kidman. Lopez, meanwhile, has also been navigating her own heartbreak after her 2024 separation from Ben Affleck.

Urban, 58, and Lopez, 56, first formed a close bond back in 2014 while serving as judges on American Idol. Their easy chemistry and playful banter quickly caught viewers’ attention.

At the time, their relationship was strictly platonic. Urban was married to Kidman, 58, and Lopez was dating dancer Casper Smart. Still, rumors swirled after photos surfaced showing Urban leaning in to whisper in Lopez’s ear at a public event.

Lopez didn’t shy away from praising Urban back then, calling him "so cute" and saying it was a "dream come true" to collaborate with him on a duet.

Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez has reconnected with Keith Urban after their recent breakups, a source claims.

Kidman even weighed in at the time, publicly calling Lopez a "goddess," and any speculation eventually faded. Urban and Kidman remained married for another 11 years, while Lopez’s relationship with Smart ended months later.

Now that both stars are newly single, insiders said the dynamic has changed.

“She felt a real urge to reach out and see how [Keith] was coping, simply to let him know he wasn't alone,” the insider shared.

Source: MEGA

Insiders claim the singers have grown closer.

The source added that Lopez’s own experiences made her especially sensitive to what Urban may be going through.

“When her own marriage fell apart, the messages of support she received stayed with her, and she hasn't forgotten how much that compassion mattered. She's still processing her own pain, which has made her particularly attuned to what it feels like when someone else is facing the collapse of a relationship. But things are now definitely heating up between them – as they are acting as each other's comfort blanket,” the insider claimed.

Another source noted that Lopez has shown particular empathy toward Urban amid the public reaction to his split.

“Keith has genuinely appreciated the warmth and understanding Jennifer has shown him,” the source said.

“At a time when many people have instinctively taken Nicole's side, her willingness to offer support has felt especially meaningful. She believes he is fundamentally a good person and has been deeply troubled by what she sees as unfair and damaging attacks on his character,” they added.

