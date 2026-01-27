Makeup-Free Jennifer Lopez Wears Low-Cut Sports Bra During 'Get Ready With Me' Video: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez is once again proving she doesn’t need much to turn heads. The “On the Floor” hitmaker recently hopped on Instagram to share a fresh “Get Ready With Me” video, giving fans a look at her morning skincare and makeup routine. The 56-year-old singer kept things natural and glowy while rocking a low-cut plum sports bra that showed off her toned figure.

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez shared a makeup-free 'Get Ready With Me' video on Instagram.

As she walked viewers through her routine, Lopez explained each step while getting ready for the day. “Getting my gym clothes on, getting ready, and already washed my face. Putting on That JLo Glow, and I give it a second to dry. And then I put on That Spotlight Silhouette, which is our new neck serum. It's an important finishing touch because the skin on our neck is so much more delicate and just needs that little bit extra help. I've been doing brow lamination as well,” she said in the clip.

She continued by sharing a few extra beauty tricks she swears by. “On top of the neck serum, sometimes I'll do a nice little lip stain and a little bit of bronzer, and I just go a little bit everywhere. It gives a little definition to the whole face. Oh, that's cute.”

Lopez captioned the post with positive vibes, writing, “Happy era energy ✨,” while subtly promoting her beauty line.

Source: @jlo/Instagram The singer wore a low-cut sports bra while showing her skincare routine.

Urban, 58, and Lopez, 56, first formed a close bond back in 2014 while serving as judges on American Idol. Their easy chemistry and playful banter quickly caught viewers’ attention. At the time, their relationship was strictly platonic. Urban was married to Kidman, 58, and Lopez was dating dancer Casper Smart. Still, rumors swirled after photos surfaced showing Urban leaning in to whisper in Lopez’s ear at a public event. Lopez didn’t shy away from praising Urban back then, calling him "so cute" and saying it was a "dream come true" to collaborate with him on a duet.

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez has reconnected with Keith Urban after their recent breakups, a source claims.

Kidman even weighed in at the time, publicly calling Lopez a "goddess," and any speculation eventually faded. Urban and Kidman remained married for another 11 years, while Lopez’s relationship with Smart ended months later.

Now that both stars are newly single, insiders said the dynamic has changed. “She felt a real urge to reach out and see how [Keith] was coping, simply to let him know he wasn't alone,” the insider shared.

Source: MEGA Insiders claim the singers have grown closer.

The source added that Lopez’s own experiences made her especially sensitive to what Urban may be going through. “When her own marriage fell apart, the messages of support she received stayed with her, and she hasn't forgotten how much that compassion mattered. She's still processing her own pain, which has made her particularly attuned to what it feels like when someone else is facing the collapse of a relationship. But things are now definitely heating up between them – as they are acting as each other's comfort blanket,” the insider claimed.