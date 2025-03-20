Kesha Frees the Nipple in Scandalous Photo
Kesha knows how to make a statement!
The “TiK ToK” singer set social media on fire after posting a bold mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories. Rocking a black sleeveless top lifted to one side, she exposed her braless chest — strategically covering one nipple with a pink dot.
Flaunting her toned abs and tattoos, the pop star completed the look with a black-and-brown thong, wet-look hair and vintage square sunglasses.
Naturally, fans went wild over the daring snap, with many speculating that a new album could be on the way.
“It’s always nice to see Kesha so comfortable in her skin, and F--- everyone who ever made her feel uncomfortable in her own body,” one fan wrote on X.
“KESHA RECORDS logo turned PINK for unknown reason!” another noticed.
“C’mon mother!!! I’m ready 😮💨🔥,” someone else added.
“AHHHHH K6 IS COMING,” a third fan raved, referring to Kesha’s highly anticipated sixth studio album — her first since parting ways with RCA Records and Kemosabe Records in December 2023.
The same pink dot concealing her nipple also recently appeared, covering her discography across streaming platforms.
“🚨 POP EMERGENCY! Kesha’s album covers on Apple Music are updated with pink circles! 👀,” one fan page tweeted.
“KESHA COMING TO END THE ENTIRE MUSIC INDUSTRY. HER POWER! ✊🏼🥹,” another wrote.
- 'First Day I've Owned My Voice': Kesha Teases New Record Since Settling 9-Year Legal Battle With Dr. Luke
- Kesha Wants to 'Dismantle' the Music Industry After Stressful Battle With Dr. Luke: They 'Should Be F------ Terrified of Me'
- 'Unrecognizable': Pop Star Kesha Debuts New Look in Plunging White Gown
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
This marks her debut release under her independent label, Kesha Records.
“I am proud to announce this partnership for the distribution of my music through Kesha Records,” she said in a statement. “My name has become synonymous with transparency, integrity, and safety, and I want to ensure that these values are upheld for myself and any future artists signed to my label.”
She added, “Music has the power to connect the world, and I aspire for my work to be a beacon of light and goodness. I am excited to take control of my narrative and rewrite my story in the music business.”
Shortly after dropping the lead single “JOYRIDE” on July 4, 2024, Kesha opened up about her excitement for what’s next.
“This is the first album I’m making where I’m 100 percent in control of everything,” she told Paper. “It feels like it’s my first album.”
“It feels divine; it feels like it stands for a lot. It’s really beautiful, and I cannot wait to share it. It’s maybe the most beautiful time of my entire life! I am so excited I got to work with the people I did and capture this moment in time, and put it onto something other people can listen to,” she added.
Kesha also made a bold promise — this album will top her iconic debut.
“It’s been deeply life-changing and profound to make this album, but it’s also the most fun I’ve ever had in my life. If you thought Animal was fun, just f------ wait,” Kesha teased.