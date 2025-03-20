or
Kesha Frees the Nipple in Scandalous Photo

kesha
Source: MEGA

Kesha shared a daring mirror selfie, freeing the nipple in an Instagram Story.

By:

March 20 2025, Published 8:39 a.m. ET

Kesha knows how to make a statement!

The “TiK ToK” singer set social media on fire after posting a bold mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories. Rocking a black sleeveless top lifted to one side, she exposed her braless chest — strategically covering one nipple with a pink dot.

kesha
Source: @kesha/Instagram

Kesha shared a bold mirror selfie on Instagram, lifting her top and revealing her bare chest.

Flaunting her toned abs and tattoos, the pop star completed the look with a black-and-brown thong, wet-look hair and vintage square sunglasses.

Naturally, fans went wild over the daring snap, with many speculating that a new album could be on the way.

“It’s always nice to see Kesha so comfortable in her skin, and F--- everyone who ever made her feel uncomfortable in her own body,” one fan wrote on X.

“KESHA RECORDS logo turned PINK for unknown reason!” another noticed.

“C’mon mother!!! I’m ready 😮‍💨🔥,” someone else added.

kesha
Source: MEGA

Kesha recently announced her new independent label, Kesha Records.

“AHHHHH K6 IS COMING,” a third fan raved, referring to Kesha’s highly anticipated sixth studio album — her first since parting ways with RCA Records and Kemosabe Records in December 2023.

The same pink dot concealing her nipple also recently appeared, covering her discography across streaming platforms.

“🚨 POP EMERGENCY! Kesha’s album covers on Apple Music are updated with pink circles! 👀,” one fan page tweeted.

“KESHA COMING TO END THE ENTIRE MUSIC INDUSTRY. HER POWER! ✊🏼🥹,” another wrote.

Source: @KeshaDiscord/X
kesha
Source: Kesha/Apple Music

Fans are speculating that the pink dot hints at new music coming soon.

This marks her debut release under her independent label, Kesha Records.

“I am proud to announce this partnership for the distribution of my music through Kesha Records,” she said in a statement. “My name has become synonymous with transparency, integrity, and safety, and I want to ensure that these values are upheld for myself and any future artists signed to my label.”

Source: @KeshaCommunity/X
She added, “Music has the power to connect the world, and I aspire for my work to be a beacon of light and goodness. I am excited to take control of my narrative and rewrite my story in the music business.”

kesha
Source: MEGA

The music icon covered her nipple with a pink dot, the same symbol now appearing on her album covers.

Shortly after dropping the lead single “JOYRIDE” on July 4, 2024, Kesha opened up about her excitement for what’s next.

“This is the first album I’m making where I’m 100 percent in control of everything,” she told Paper. “It feels like it’s my first album.”

“It feels divine; it feels like it stands for a lot. It’s really beautiful, and I cannot wait to share it. It’s maybe the most beautiful time of my entire life! I am so excited I got to work with the people I did and capture this moment in time, and put it onto something other people can listen to,” she added.

Kesha also made a bold promise — this album will top her iconic debut.

“It’s been deeply life-changing and profound to make this album, but it’s also the most fun I’ve ever had in my life. If you thought Animal was fun, just f------ wait,” Kesha teased.

