NEWS Toxic 'Snake Pit': '60 Minutes' Star Steve Kroft Reveals Shocking Details About Working on the Show Source: @BillO'Reilly/YouTube; 60 Minutes Retired '60 Minutes' veteran Steve Kroft said the iconic news show was a sleep-depriving 'snake pit' he no longer recognizes. Lesley Abravanel April 6 2026, Published 1:29 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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In a recent interview with Bill O'Reilly on his "We'll Do it Live!" podcast, retired CBS News correspondent Steve Kroft described the 60 Minutes newsroom as a "snake pit." The 80-year-old veteran journalist, who spent 30 years at the program before retiring in 2019, explicitly stated, "I hated it," and confessed that if given the choice again, he probably would not take the job. “No, I probably wouldn’t do it again … I hated it,” he admitted.

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Source: @BillO'Reilly/YouTube Steve Kroft spoke about his time at '60 Minutes.'

He remarked that "there was no civility at 60 Minutes" and warned that if someone was being friendly, "you better check your wallet," suggesting such behavior always came with ulterior motives. He described an environment where journalists were so paranoid they believed someone was always behind them, waiting to "put a shiv in their back.” Kroft noted that being hired for the prestigious role immediately created enemies out of those who wanted the job themselves.

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"I hated it!"



Steve Kroft, who was a 60 Minutes correspondent for thirty years, gave me a blunt answer on taking the job.



WE’LL DO IT LIVE! is available NOW! Subscribe here ➡️ https://t.co/jD9MPoJ6mb@LelandVittert @ChrisCuomo @colbyhall @BernardGoldberg @sidrosenberg19 pic.twitter.com/7Nesb5JWIB — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) April 3, 2026 Source: @BillOReilly/X

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Source: @BillO'Reilly/YouTube The TV star said you get little sleep when you work at '60 Minutes.'

“You realize, after a while, that not everybody was happy that I got this job. There were other people that wanted it,” Kroft said. “And so then you’ve all of a sudden made a bunch of enemies. And that’s, it’s just, you know, it is a snake pit.” He described the work as a "24 hours a day" sleep-depriving slog involving constant travel, editing and screenings. “The job is just 24 hours a day. I mean, you may get a couple of hours of bad sleep,” Kroft said.

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Source: @BillO'Reilly/YouTube Steve Kroft said the cutthroat atmosphere was unpleasant.

Kroft also recalled a prophetic warning from former CBS anchor Dan Rather, who told him the newsroom was full of "big cats" capable of taking a colleague down with a single swipe, leaving them "limping for six months.” Despite the show's prestige, Kroft concluded that the cutthroat atmosphere and constant hostility made the experience deeply unpleasant. When asked if he had seen the current incarnation of the venerable news magazine since CBS had been overhauled by MAGA-leaning Bari Weiss, with the former Fox News star O’Reilly admitting it’s “surely you know it isn’t what it used to be,” Kroft agreed. “Yeah, I don’t know what it is,” he said.

Source: MEGA The TV personality was asked about the president during his interview.