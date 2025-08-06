Travis Barker Blasted for 'Liking' Thirst Traps of Son Landon's Girlfriend: 'Absolutely Gross'
Travis Barker just found himself in hot water with fans — again.
The Blink-182 drummer is facing serious backlash after internet sleuths caught him "liking" some very racy Instagram photos posted by his son Landon Barker’s girlfriend, Skyla Sanders.
On June 29, the 20-year-old uploaded a steamy vacation photo dump featuring herself in a barely-there bikini, sprawled across a bed with her curves front and center. The carousel also included a sweet shot of her and Landon cuddled up together.
But what raised eyebrows was that Travis’ name appeared in the list of "likes."
Reddit users wasted no time calling it out.
“Travis is liking his son Landon’s girlfriend’s thirst trap,” one user posted, along with a screenshot showing his double-tap. The reactions that followed were brutal.
“Because it's Travis Barker, absolutely gross! He should definitely know better!!” one person fumed.
Another wrote, “Kourtney [Kardashian] will preach about ‘boundaries’ to everyone but her weirdo husband 💀.”
A third speculated, “And this is making me believe that Travis continues on his cheating ways, but is doing better at hiding it than he was before.”
Someone else added, “He also likes Alabama's thirst traps 🤢,” referencing his daughter’s social media posts.
“I literally yelled ewww,” another disgusted fan chimed in.
This all comes months after a frosty reception for Travis and Kourtney at the WWE’s Money in the Bank event. The couple appeared at the Intuit Dome with baby Rocky, but when the camera panned to them on the jumbotron, the crowd started booing.
Still, the reality star kept smiling while Travis threw up a peace sign like nothing happened.
The mom-of-four then cradled Rocky in her lap and kept his face away from the cameras. The family didn’t stay the whole night, attending only the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. On their way out, they still took a moment to greet fans.
On top of that, the Barker-Kardashian blended clan has had its share of drama lately. Travis’ daughter Alabama recently made headlines for her ongoing feud with former friend Danielle Bregoli, a.k.a. Bhad Bhabie.
The internet star claimed Alabama tried to steal her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, during a break in their relationship. Alabama admitted to "spending time" with him but denied knowing he was taken.
Things escalated even further when Kourtney’s sons Reign, who typically stays out of the spotlight, and Rocky got pulled into the mix.
Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, popped up on Instagram Live alongside Alabama’s boyfriend, Scooter Jackson, to address rumors about his paternity — something that reportedly "mortified" the family matriarch.
Despite all the chaos, it seems things are finally calming down behind the scenes, as an insider recently told a news outlet that Travis helped smooth things over between Kourtney and Alabama.
“[They] have really turned a corner. Things are in a much better place between them now than they were a month ago,” the source shared.
“Not to say Kourtney doesn't still have her hands full. Alabama's a very feisty free spirit. She's always going to stick up for herself. But thankfully, Travis stepped in to play peacemaker,” they added.