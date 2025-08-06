Travis Barker Blasted for 'Liking' Thirst Traps of Son Landon's Girlfriend: 'Absolutely Gross'

Article continues below advertisement

Travis Barker just found himself in hot water with fans — again. The Blink-182 drummer is facing serious backlash after internet sleuths caught him "liking" some very racy Instagram photos posted by his son Landon Barker’s girlfriend, Skyla Sanders.

On June 29, the 20-year-old uploaded a steamy vacation photo dump featuring herself in a barely-there bikini, sprawled across a bed with her curves front and center. The carousel also included a sweet shot of her and Landon cuddled up together.

Source: @skylasanderss/Instagram Travis Barker was caught 'liking' Skyla Sanders’ bikini pics.

But what raised eyebrows was that Travis’ name appeared in the list of "likes." Reddit users wasted no time calling it out.

“Travis is liking his son Landon’s girlfriend’s thirst trap,” one user posted, along with a screenshot showing his double-tap. The reactions that followed were brutal. “Because it's Travis Barker, absolutely gross! He should definitely know better!!” one person fumed.

Source: @skylasanderss/Instagram Fans slammed the drummer online.

Another wrote, “Kourtney [Kardashian] will preach about ‘boundaries’ to everyone but her weirdo husband 💀.” A third speculated, “And this is making me believe that Travis continues on his cheating ways, but is doing better at hiding it than he was before.”

Someone else added, “He also likes Alabama's thirst traps 🤢,” referencing his daughter’s social media posts. “I literally yelled ewww,” another disgusted fan chimed in.

Source: MEGA Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian were booed at a WWE event.

This all comes months after a frosty reception for Travis and Kourtney at the WWE’s Money in the Bank event. The couple appeared at the Intuit Dome with baby Rocky, but when the camera panned to them on the jumbotron, the crowd started booing.

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker e Rocky no telão durante o evento 'Money in the Bank' da WWE na arena Intuit Dome em Imglewood, Califórnia. #MITB (07/06) pic.twitter.com/4XmaD2ctVg — Access Kardashian (@accesskardash) June 8, 2025 Source: @accesskardash/X Regardless of being booed, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker held their composure.

Still, the reality star kept smiling while Travis threw up a peace sign like nothing happened. The mom-of-four then cradled Rocky in her lap and kept his face away from the cameras. The family didn’t stay the whole night, attending only the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. On their way out, they still took a moment to greet fans.

Source: MEGA Travis Barker allegedly helped smooth things over between his wife and daughter Alabama.

On top of that, the Barker-Kardashian blended clan has had its share of drama lately. Travis’ daughter Alabama recently made headlines for her ongoing feud with former friend Danielle Bregoli, a.k.a. Bhad Bhabie. The internet star claimed Alabama tried to steal her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, during a break in their relationship. Alabama admitted to "spending time" with him but denied knowing he was taken.

Things escalated even further when Kourtney’s sons Reign, who typically stays out of the spotlight, and Rocky got pulled into the mix. Reign, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, popped up on Instagram Live alongside Alabama’s boyfriend, Scooter Jackson, to address rumors about his paternity — something that reportedly "mortified" the family matriarch.