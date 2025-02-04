Travis Barker Confesses to Getting 'High' While Planning One of His Weddings: 'It Was So Tedious and Repetitive'
Travis Barker recently opened up about planning one of his weddings — and made the shocking confession he did so while high.
“I don’t even know… I was hotboxing the Cadillac just trying to get through that meeting,” he shared on the “2 Bears 1 Cave” podcast with Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer. “It was a wedding meeting about our wedding. And it was just so tedious and repetitive, so I had to get high every time I walked into those meetings, you know?”
The Blink-182 star went on to explain when he found out he was having his son, he knew it was time for a change, noting he had the epiphany he needed to “be a better human.”
“I need to be stronger,” he said. “I need to be faster. I need to be a good example. So I ran to the freeway and back from the house I was living at. It was about four or five miles there and back. I just started doing that every day because I knew I wanted to be better.” Barker continued dishing on how he morphed into making fitness an important part of his lifestyle, explaining around the same time he also went into a “boxing gym” and started “jumping rope.”
"I just never have left it,” he added. “Even when I wasn’t sober — when I was doing drugs — I would wake up and run three to five miles a day.”
The husband of Kourtney Kardashian shared being active was something he liked doing in order to “balance out all the bad stuff."
“I figured I would start including some good stuff,” he elaborated. “Then I found knowing I had to run the next day I couldn’t do that much. I needed to not take as many pills. I needed to not smoke as much. It just started balancing.”
It's unclear which wedding Barker was talking about, as he married Kardashian, 45, in 2022. He was previously married to Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008.
While Barker had his own experiences with substances, his daughter, Alabama, made headlines for being ill in late December. However, she later clarified the rumors.
“Hello everyone, I just want to clarify that I was not in the hospital this month or last,” the 19-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 31. “The situation occurred some time ago, and I was there for three hours before being discharged.”