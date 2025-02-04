Travis Barker Confesses to Getting 'High' While Planning One of His Weddings: 'It Was So Tedious and Repetitive'

“I don’t even know… I was hotboxing the Cadillac just trying to get through that meeting,” he shared on the “2 Bears 1 Cave” podcast with Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer. “It was a wedding meeting about our wedding. And it was just so tedious and repetitive, so I had to get high every time I walked into those meetings, you know?”

The Blink-182 star went on to explain when he found out he was having his son, he knew it was time for a change, noting he had the epiphany he needed to “be a better human.”