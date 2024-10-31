Kourtney Kardashian and Husband Travis Barker Pack on the PDA as They Match in Red Outfits: See the Loved-Up Photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker aren't afraid to show some PDA!
On Wednesday, October 30, Kardashian took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos with her rocker husband.
The snaps featured the Lemme founder, 45 — who isn’t shy about sharing loved-up moments with her husband — jumping into the arms of Barker, 48, as they both donned bold red attire.
“Xoxo,” she captioned the photo of her smiling while Barker is giving her a loving embrace.
Her hubby chimed in with a comment, writing, “Love you my wife.”
The carousel also included a sticky note from her beau that read, “Kisses my wife 💖 husband.”
Additionally, the reality star shared a glimpse of their 10-month-old son, Rocky, casually flipping through some baby books.
One shot featured a food truck adorned with Lemme graphics, putting her brand on full display.
Barker joined in the social media fun, sharing his own October moments.
One clip captured him and Kardashian on a bike ride, with the Blink-182 member and the mom-of-four taking in some quality time together.
Another adorable shot featured baby Rocky, whom they welcomed in November 2023, in a Halloween skeleton onesie, while one memorable snap showed the little one crawling while holding a spooky skeleton arm.
The drummer also included family moments with his older kids, Alabama, 18, and Landon, 21, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.
The proud dad captioned his post simply, “October,” with a festive pumpkin emoji.
In true Halloween spirit, the couple’s yard decorations didn’t disappoint.
Barker posted a photo of their risqué skeleton display, which features two inflatable skeletons embracing. As OK! previously reported, these tacky Halloween decorations had people talking.
"Ok, the inflatable is insane😭😭," one person penned in the comments section of the post.
"As a mother of four kids, I find it disgusting you would do that to those inflatables," one user chimed in about the decor.
"Do you even care about your minor children seeing your disgusting skeleton display?" another added.