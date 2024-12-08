Travis Barker 'Pushed' Machine Gun Kelly to 'Stop All the Nonsense and Get Sober' for Megan Fox: Source
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker encouraged his pal Machine Gun Kelly to clean up his act in order to fix his failing relationship with girlfriend Megan Fox, according to a source.
The "forget me too" singer and the Transformers actress' rollercoaster relationship has had its ups and downs over the years, particularly in early 2023, when the pair put their wedding plans on pause and decided to take a break.
Barker, 49, "read [MGK] the riot act" for his role in their relationship problems and "pushed him to stop all the nonsense and get sober," while also urging Fox not to "shut the door" completely on her romance with the rapper, an insider spilled to a news outlet.
Once the 34-year-old "proved that he was getting his life together, Travis orchestrated peace talks between him and Megan," the insider added.
As for the "Lonely Road" artist, the insider said he "really looks up" to Barker, who has been a "great influence on him."
"He’s sober and just has so much life experience," the insider continued. "Travis has been in Hollywood and the music scene for decades. He’s also screwed up his fair share of relationships, so when MGK came to him complaining about getting dumped by Megan, he didn’t give him a lot of sympathy. It was all tough love."
As OK! previously reported, the couple worked through their issues and are currently expecting their first child together — but it wasn't always an easy journey.
"MGK had some pretty bad issues with partying to the point that it almost cost him his relationship with Megan," a source dished earlier this year. "He cleaned up his act completely and devoted himself to winning her back. They sort of dropped out of the limelight a bit to work on their issues. He did a lot of therapy, both on his own and with Megan."
A third source gushed MGK is "so grateful" he was given another chance to "get his act together and be the man she deserves" before it was too late for them.
"They both feel they are true soulmates and meant to be together forever, so this baby is a dream come true," the source concluded.
