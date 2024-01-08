'F--- You!': Travis Barker's Ex-Wife Shanna Moakler Slams 'Disgusting' Kardashian Family Amid Feud With Her Kids' Stepmom Kourtney

"I feel at the time when Travis got with Kourtney, there was some parental alienation going on there where Travis, even when we weren't together, always wanted to be the super dad," Moakler claimed in a preview shared to TikTok of Barker — who still maintains a strong relationship with his stepdaughter and the Pacific Blue actress' biological daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 24.

"'I’m the best parent. I'm the this and that,'" Moakler mocked, pretending to act like her ex-husband, noting, "and I'm like, 'bro, you win.' Like, you're the winner here. You have all the money and you have all the this. You're the winner."