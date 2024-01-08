'F--- You!': Travis Barker's Ex-Wife Shanna Moakler Slams 'Disgusting' Kardashian Family Amid Feud With Her Kids' Stepmom Kourtney
Shanna Moakler is doubling down on her hatred toward the Kardashian klan.
On the upcoming Wednesday, January 10, episode of Bunnie XO's "Dumb Blonde" podcast, the 48-year-old didn't hold back when it came to dishing her opinion on her ex-husband, Travis Barker, and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, who became the stepmom of Moakler's son, Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, upon marrying the Blink-182 drummer in 2022.
"I feel at the time when Travis got with Kourtney, there was some parental alienation going on there where Travis, even when we weren't together, always wanted to be the super dad," Moakler claimed in a preview shared to TikTok of Barker — who still maintains a strong relationship with his stepdaughter and the Pacific Blue actress' biological daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 24.
"'I’m the best parent. I'm the this and that,'" Moakler mocked, pretending to act like her ex-husband, noting, "and I'm like, 'bro, you win.' Like, you're the winner here. You have all the money and you have all the this. You're the winner."
Moakler went on to describe how the relationship she has with her two kids went downhill once their dad married into the Kardashian family.
"When the [Kardashians] first came around [the Barkers], they were enamored — just as young kids would be enamored by them. There was a lot of glitter and fame, they watched them on TV, and now their dad's dating one, and they're gonna be on the show and I think they got caught up and that, which young kids would do," the former Playboy Playmate explained.
Continuing to snub the Kardashians, Moakler spewed: "They're buying them Prada, and they're buying them gifts, and they're going to these events and they're meeting Kanye and, you know, all this big stuff."
"I can't give them that. I don't have that. I don't have access to that. I don't have the money to do that. I can't buy you guys Prada every other week and stuff. I don't. I can't do it. My house isn't a mansion like, Travis'. I don't have a movie theater. I don't have golf carts for you kids to drive," the former Miss New York winner vented.
"So I think comments were made. I think they were influenced, and it was hurtful," Moakler explained of her feelings, noting, "I've had conversations with them since. They've apologized." "But I'm not gonna take one comment that my angry teenage kid says to me and now all of a sudden, in 24 hours, I'm a f------ deadbeat mom," Moakler declared regarding a negative narrative that had been called into question on social media amid her and Travis' children's growing bond with their stepmom and her family. "They all know I'm not. We all know the truth."
"That s--- was all getting played out in the press with one of the biggest, most powerful families in the world, you know, and they're a media machine. They own the f------ media. I don't. So I just got f------ hammered," she pointed out.
Moakler ridiculed: "F---- you, that family. You're disgusting. I removed myself so that they couldn't bond with my children over hating me." The mom-of-two doesn't plan to hold a grudge against her kids, as she concluded: "Go do what you guys need to do and when you're ready, I will be here loving you unconditionally. And I will be here as your mother, and I will wait. And that's what I did."