Bhad Bhabie's Baby Daddy Le Vaughn Shot at L.A. Strip Club Amid Alabama Barker Drama
Bhad Bhabie's on-again, off-again boyfriend and baby daddy, Le Vaughn, was reportedly shot at a strip club in Los Angeles.
On Wednesday morning, March 5, Vaughn is said to have been inside the adult entertainment venue Sam's Hofbrau when a heated altercation broke out between two groups of guys, resulting in someone opening fire.
At some point, the fighting moved outside of the building, where more shots occurred, the Los Angeles Police Department told a news publication after the ordeal.
During the shooting, two individuals allegedly were struck by bullets — including Vaughn, who was shot in the hand.
The other person was shot in the shoulder, though they have not been identified as of press time.
Both victims injuries are said to not be life threatening. They were treated at a local hospital.
Suspects involved in the shooting were reportedly able to flee the scene in a white G-Wagon before police officers were able to catch them.
The scary situation comes as Vaughn remains the center of a heated feud between Bhabie and Alabama Barker.
Drama unfolded in December 2024, when the "Cash Me Outside" rapper accused Barker of trying to "steal" her man.
Barker denied the claim, however, insisting via Instagram: "I want to be clear: I have no interest in this man, nor would I ever lower myself to be with someone who has been physically abusive toward women."
Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Marie Bregoli, previously uploaded a video to social media of Le Vaughn beating her up, while accusing him of domestic violence.
"To put it simply, LV deceived me — something I have evidence of, including messages — claiming he wasn't actually LV, that he was single, and that he didn't have an Instagram account," the "Vogue" hitmaker mentioned, noting she already "apologized multiple times to Danielle, understanding that her partner misled me."
Barker then alleged she had "continued evidence of him harassing" her despite declining his apparent desire to explore a romantic connection.
The feud quickly turned into a rap war — with Bhabie accusing Barker of getting an abortion after allegedly being impregnated by Tyga, a claim they have both vehemently denied, in her diss track "Over Cooked."
In Barker's diss track "Cry Bhabie," the blonde beauty accused Vaugn of being on drugs while claiming he was still trying to contact her despite getting back together with the "Gucci Flip Flops" rapper.
Bhabie — who has been battling a cancer diagnosis — and Vaughn have had a rocky relationship ever since they started dating in July 2020. The tumultuous couple welcomed their 1-year-old daughter, Kali Love, last year.
