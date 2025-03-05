or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Bhad Bhabie
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Bhad Bhabie's Baby Daddy Le Vaughn Shot at L.A. Strip Club Amid Alabama Barker Drama

Photo of Le Vaughn and Bhad Bhabie.
Source: @bhadbhabie/Instagram

The father of Bhad Bhabie's child was shot at a strip club on Wednesday, March 5.

By:

March 5 2025, Published 12:46 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Bhad Bhabie's on-again, off-again boyfriend and baby daddy, Le Vaughn, was reportedly shot at a strip club in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday morning, March 5, Vaughn is said to have been inside the adult entertainment venue Sam's Hofbrau when a heated altercation broke out between two groups of guys, resulting in someone opening fire.

Article continues below advertisement
bhad bhabie baby daddy le vaughn shot la strip club alabama barker
Source: MEGA

Le Vaughn was treated at a nearby hospital after he was shot in the hand.

Article continues below advertisement

At some point, the fighting moved outside of the building, where more shots occurred, the Los Angeles Police Department told a news publication after the ordeal.

During the shooting, two individuals allegedly were struck by bullets — including Vaughn, who was shot in the hand.

Article continues below advertisement

The other person was shot in the shoulder, though they have not been identified as of press time.

Both victims injuries are said to not be life threatening. They were treated at a local hospital.

Article continues below advertisement
bhad bhabie baby daddy le vaughn shot la strip club alabama barker
Source: @bhadbhabie/Instagram

Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaugn share daughter Kali Love together.

Article continues below advertisement

Suspects involved in the shooting were reportedly able to flee the scene in a white G-Wagon before police officers were able to catch them.

The scary situation comes as Vaughn remains the center of a heated feud between Bhabie and Alabama Barker.

Article continues below advertisement

Drama unfolded in December 2024, when the "Cash Me Outside" rapper accused Barker of trying to "steal" her man.

Barker denied the claim, however, insisting via Instagram: "I want to be clear: I have no interest in this man, nor would I ever lower myself to be with someone who has been physically abusive toward women."

MORE ON:
Bhad Bhabie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
bhad bhabie baby daddy le vaughn shot la strip club alabama barker
Source: @xgamelv/Instagram

The pair have a very rocky relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Marie Bregoli, previously uploaded a video to social media of Le Vaughn beating her up, while accusing him of domestic violence.

"To put it simply, LV deceived me — something I have evidence of, including messages — claiming he wasn't actually LV, that he was single, and that he didn't have an Instagram account," the "Vogue" hitmaker mentioned, noting she already "apologized multiple times to Danielle, understanding that her partner misled me."

Article continues below advertisement

Barker then alleged she had "continued evidence of him harassing" her despite declining his apparent desire to explore a romantic connection.

The feud quickly turned into a rap war — with Bhabie accusing Barker of getting an abortion after allegedly being impregnated by Tyga, a claim they have both vehemently denied, in her diss track "Over Cooked."

Article continues below advertisement
bhad bhabie baby daddy le vaughn shot la strip club alabama barker
Source: @bhadbhabie/Instagram

Bhad Bhabie has been feuding with Alabama Barker over Le Vaughn.

Article continues below advertisement

In Barker's diss track "Cry Bhabie," the blonde beauty accused Vaugn of being on drugs while claiming he was still trying to contact her despite getting back together with the "Gucci Flip Flops" rapper.

Bhabie — who has been battling a cancer diagnosis — and Vaughn have had a rocky relationship ever since they started dating in July 2020. The tumultuous couple welcomed their 1-year-old daughter, Kali Love, last year.

TMZ reported Le Vaughn being shot in L.A.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.