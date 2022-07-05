Health UpdateTravis Barker Released From Hospital After Life-Threatening Pancreatitis Battle, Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble Send Their Love
Travis Barker has been released from the hospital after being admitted for pancreatitis last month.
"Travis has now been discharged and is at home as he continues to recover with the support of his family on July 4th," a source claimed to The Sun on Monday, July 4.
The Blink-182 drummer, 46, was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, June 28, after experiencing intense stomach pain and could barely walk. Kourtney Kardashian and her new hubby arrived at West Hills hospital in L.A., and after medical staff checked Barker out, he was taken by ambulance to Sinai Medical Center to be treated.
TRAVIS BARKER'S EX SHANNA MOAKLER PRAISES KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN FOR TAKING CARE OF ROCKER: 'HE IS IN GREAT HANDS'
As seen in photos of Barker being taken into the ambulance, the reality star was seen by his side, with his daughter Alabama later meeting the newlyweds at the hospital.
Upon the drummer's return home, he was greeted with gorgeous orange flowers sent to him from mother-in-law Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble. "Dearest Travis, Get well soon!!!" read the couple's message to Barker, which was accompanied by a bouquet of orange flowers. "We love you, Kris and Corey xo."
Barker addressed his health scare via his Instagram Story on Saturday, July 2, explaining he had a "very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area," during an endoscopy. Despite "feeling great" following the procedure, Barker "developed excruciating pain" later that night after dinner, as the removal "unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube."
"This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis,” Barker continued to share with his fans. "I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment, I am currently much better."
TRAVIS BARKER'S SON LANDON'S CURATED BOOHOOMAN ROCKSTAR COLLECTION ABSOLUTELY NAILS THE LATEST NEW AGE PUNK STYLE TREND — SHOP NOW FOR 50 PERCENT OFF
The Kardashians star, 43, also broke her silence on her husband's scare. After acknowledging what a "scary and emotional week it has been," the Poosh founder emphasized, "Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change."
Kardashian — who wed Barker three times, with the last being in Portofino, Italy, in May — thanked God "for healing my husband" and the medical team at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center "for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay."