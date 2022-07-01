Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Praises Kourtney Kardashian For Taking Care Of Rocker: 'He Is In Great Hands'

Shanna Moakler has nothing but love for her ex Travis Barker and his new wife, Kourtney Kardashian, amid the musician's health scare.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children. I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney," the blonde babe told Entertainment Tonight.

Moakler, who split in 2008, continued, "I pray for a speedy recovery and for the comfort of my children as I know they are very concerned and worried. Travis has beat the odds numerous times and I know with his support system he will do it again. I will always be there for him and my children."