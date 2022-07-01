Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Praises Kourtney Kardashian For Taking Care Of Rocker: 'He Is In Great Hands'
Shanna Moakler has nothing but love for her ex Travis Barker and his new wife, Kourtney Kardashian, amid the musician's health scare.
"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children. I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney," the blonde babe told Entertainment Tonight.
Moakler, who split in 2008, continued, "I pray for a speedy recovery and for the comfort of my children as I know they are very concerned and worried. Travis has beat the odds numerous times and I know with his support system he will do it again. I will always be there for him and my children."
As OK! previously reported, the Blink-182 rocker, 46, was sent to the hospital earlier this week. One day later, it was revealed that he was suffering from pancreatitis, which stemmed from a recent colonoscopy.
According to an insider, the drummer had been "complaining of cramps" before the diagnosis. "Kourtney was worried yesterday. They both were," the source noted. “Kourtney won’t leave his side."
Barker's children — daughter Alabama, son Landon and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya — have given sparse details about how the California native is doing. "Thank you guys for all of the prayers and love, I appreciate you and love all of you," the 16-year-old posted an Instagram Story of her hands alongside her father's.
For her part, De La Hoya wrote, "Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent our way at this time. It is heard, felt and appreciated xx."
On Friday, July 1, Alabama went live on Instagram, and it seemed like she was in good spirits, as she was laughing and hanging out with some pals.
The teenager did not stay online for long, as it was late, and she didn't seem to discuss anymore details about her father's current condition.