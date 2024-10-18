Travis and Jason Kelce Give 'The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' Mixed Reviews But Praise Taylor Swift's Pal Blake Lively's Performance
Brothers Travis and Jason Kelce have expanded their "New Heights" podcast into covering movie reviews!
First on their watchlist was The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, which just so happens to star Blake Lively, the best friend of Travis' girlfriend, Taylor Swift.
The dad-of-three, 36, raved that Blake, 37, "did absolutely wonderful as Bridget," to which the Kansas City Chiefs star, 35, added, "Might have been a little biased, but I thought Bridget’s story was the most relatable and most fun."
Jason poked fun at the blonde beauty playing an athlete, quipping, "A lot of the movie is just Bridget running. I gotta admit, not the best run. Blake, I love you, it does not strike me as a star athlete run."
"But it was impressive," Travis noted. "She has good endurance, though, because running like that and to be talking? I would be f------ gassed and would be way worse at trying to spit my lines out."
"I agree, very impressive," his older sibling agreed.
“Not a bad film. It’s hard to relate, but I think for a movie in this age range, the surprising level of acting [was] well done," Jason said. "Blake Lively; America Ferrera killed it as Carmen. Alexis Bledel and Amber Tamblyn.”
"So yeah, I thought it was an interesting movie, a coming-of-age story that kept my attention enough," the former Philadelphia Eagles athlete concluded, noting his main problem was with the movie's titular pants.
- Ryan Reynolds Admits Life Is 'Gonna Be Nuts' Once Blake Lively Gives Birth To Their Fourth Child
- Blake Lively Hilariously Comments On Her Husband Ryan Reynolds' Sexy New Campaign
- Michael J. Fox and Wife Sit Courtside at NY Knicks Game as Actor Declares He Wants to 'Celebrate Life' Amid 'Intense' Parkinson's Battle
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"I didn’t feel like they did a damn thing," he said of the jeans that the characters pass around to each other. "I wanted the pants to be more of a major part, I wanted them to actually have magic."
Travis recently spent some time with Taylor, Blake and the latter's husband, Ryan Reynolds, on Friday, October 11, when they went on a double date in NYC.
A few days later, Travis and Taylor were seen at the New York Yankees playoffs game against his hometown MLB team, the Cleveland Guardians.
"It was mixed feelings because I was there trying to have some fun with Tay and everybody. All our friends [came]. We had [an] unbelievable crew, with us and hanging with us," the Grotesquerie actor shared of seeing his team lose.
"It was fun. Even though the [Guardians] couldn't pull it off, it was still an exciting, exciting game," Travis continued. "And it was cool to see Yankee Stadium because I've always wanted to see that thing in person in a playoff game, in a hostile environment, and it didn't disappoint, man. The Yankees, the fans, the players, everybody involved, man. It was awesome."