Taylor Swift 'Feels a Little Guilty' for Rumors About Boyfriend Travis Kelce Partying 'Like a Monster' During NFL Offseason: Source

"All the commentators are saying that he partied like a monster during offseason, and he’s only got himself to blame for being out of shape and out of form," a source explained to a news publication. "Taylor and Travis both insist it’s being blown out of proportion, but there’s no doubt Taylor feels a little guilty that it’s gotten to this point because it is true that he spent his offseason living the good life with her."

"Even after training camp he was off his diet and partying with her and her friends because that’s what she wanted to do," the insider alleged, claiming Swift, 34, is "now making it her mission to help him shed the weight and get his six-pack back so that he can have all the haters eating their words."