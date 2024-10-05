Taylor Swift 'Feels a Little Guilty' for Rumors About Boyfriend Travis Kelce Partying 'Like a Monster' During NFL Offseason: Source
Taylor Swift meant it when she said she feels "So High School" — as her storybook romance has even brought drama onto the football field.
The pop star's relationship with Travis Kelce was recently labeled as a possible reason for the Kansas City Chiefs star's lack of performance in his team's first four games of the season, as haters are using Swift as a scapegoat after she and the athlete spent most of his offseason traveling the world together during the European leg of her Eras Tour.
"All the commentators are saying that he partied like a monster during offseason, and he’s only got himself to blame for being out of shape and out of form," a source explained to a news publication. "Taylor and Travis both insist it’s being blown out of proportion, but there’s no doubt Taylor feels a little guilty that it’s gotten to this point because it is true that he spent his offseason living the good life with her."
"Even after training camp he was off his diet and partying with her and her friends because that’s what she wanted to do," the insider alleged, claiming Swift, 34, is "now making it her mission to help him shed the weight and get his six-pack back so that he can have all the haters eating their words."
The confidante confessed: "She’s promised to go on the diet with him for support, at least when they’re together. That means all the junk food is out, no sugar, and definitely no drinking."
Kelce, 34, was recently put on blast by former ESPN analyst Todd McShay, who accused the all-star tight end of "partying all offseason" and not preparing himself enough physically or mentally before stepping back onto the turf.
"Every show I watch, every pregame show, halftime show, postgame show, weekday show, every broadcast I watch for the last few weeks, it’s like, are we not allowed to say that he’s out of shape?" McShay, 47, questioned during a guest appearance on the Monday, September 23, episode of "The Ryen Russillo Podcast."
"He’s been jet-setting around with the most famous person probably in the entire world," the sports commentator said of how Swift and Kelce spent the weekend after his first game of the season against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, September 5.
Over those few days, the A-list couple was spotted on a pizza date in New York City, where they were also photographed attending a wedding, going out to eat and "drinking" at the U.S. Open.
"I want you to take a picture from preseason 2022 and then take a picture preseason 2024, they’re barely the same human being," McShay insisted, though he doesn't doubt Kelce will be able to turn his game back around.
"Now, is he going to work himself into shape during the season? Yeah, I’m sure he will," McShay explained. "He’s an unbelievable competitor, he’s one of the best to ever do it and he still finds a way to make a play or two here and there and shows up in some clutch moments, but he’s not the same guy right now."
