Taylor Swift Threw Secret Birthday Bash for Boyfriend Travis Kelce at Kansas City Hotspot: Source
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have celebrated his birthday together after all!
Despite the pop star’s absence from his bash on Saturday, October 5, a source claimed the “Cruel Summer” singer, 34, rented out a restaurant on Sunday, October 6, to honor her boyfriend, 35.
The insider claimed the musician, her dad Scott Swift, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his family all went out to dinner at sushi hotspot Noka. The lovebirds’ pals Patrick and Brittany Mahomes were also allegedly at the meal.
The restaurant is normally closed on Sundays, however, it is available for private events. The group apparently had an early night as the Kansas City Chiefs played the New Orleans Saints the next day.
On Monday, October 7, Swift was spotted watching the Chiefs beat the Saints at Arrowhead Stadium. At the event, the Eras Tour performer stunned in a plaid ensemble, which she accessorized with gold faux freckles on her face.
After his big win, the football player’s brother Jason Kelce asked Travis, “You got any bye week plans?” on the Wednesday, October 9, episode of their podcast.
“Of course I do,” the star confidently replied, to which Jason tried to pry a more detailed answer out of the actor.
“If any of it comes out [in the press], I’m sure we’ll talk about it on the show,” Travis shared, as Jason conceded, saying, “OK, cool, sounds good.”
Travis was seemingly alluding to his travels to NYC with Swift, as the couple was seen at Soho hotspot The Corner Store on Friday, October 11, alongside Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.
Swift stunned during the couple’s night out while donning a Gucci corset, platform Louis Vuitton boots, a black Dior bag and a long tan coat. Meanwhile, Travis stepped out in a printed Jacquemus shirt, black pants and white sneakers.
The lovers’ outing came amid recent criticism of Travis’ on-field performance, with many viewers blaming his busy social calendar for his lackluster gameplay.
As negative chatter hit a high, Jason stepped in to defend his brother.
"He has always lived his life to the fullest," he said. "Optics are that he is all over the place."
Despite his high-profile relationship with Swift, Jason insisted Travis’ love for the sport hasn’t gone anywhere.
"Football has always been the most important thing in Trav's life," the father-of-three shared.
"I know it's been a slow start for him," Jason admitted. "Trav is always gonna find a way to show up and show out. It's only a matter of time before he gets back."
