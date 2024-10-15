or
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Match in All-Black and Pack on the PDA During ALCS Game 1: Watch

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted sporting all-black outfits during ALCS Game 1.

By:

Oct. 15 2024, Published 9:42 a.m. ET

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift coordinated in sleek all-black outfits for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Monday, October 14.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift wore sleek all-black outfits for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series.

The duo, who packed on the PDA while watching the Cleveland Guardians take on the New York Yankees, kept a low profile as they enjoyed snacking and hanging out in a suite.

Kelce sported a black jacket, a Midnight Rodeo cap and a simple white T-shirt. For her part, Swift, 34, matched his understated vibe, donning a black coat and a black cap. As the game progressed, the two sipped on beer while enjoying each other’s company.

Taylor Swift secretly rented out a sushi hotspot for her boyfriend's birthday celebration, a source revealed.

Their outing comes shortly after Swift made headlines for missing Kelce’s birthday party on October 5, as OK! previously reported.

However, an insider later revealed that the singer had secretly rented out the sushi restaurant Noka for a private party. The celebration included close friends, including Brittany and Patrick Mahomes, 29, as well as Travis' family and Taylor’s father, Scott Swift, 72.

The group reportedly wrapped up early, as the Kansas City Chiefs faced the New Orleans Saints the following day.

Just two days after the birthday gathering, Taylor was seen cheering on Travis and the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 7.

The pop star turned heads in a stylish plaid outfit, complete with gold faux freckles to add a touch of flair to her game-day look.

Taylor hugged Brittany, 29, squashing any rumors of a feud.

Taylor Swift was seen cheering on Travis Kelce and the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 7.

Following the Chiefs’ win, the football player’s brother, Jason Kelce, 36, pressed Travis about his plans for the upcoming bye week during the October 9 episode of their podcast.

When asked if he had anything special planned, Travis replied confidently, “Of course I do.”

“If any of it comes out [in the press], I’m sure we’ll talk about it on the show,” Jason added as his brother remained tight-lipped.

Jason took the hint, wrapping up the conversation with, “OK, cool, sounds good.”

The pair were seen with famous friends Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively at The Corner Stone in SoHo on October 11.

It seems Travis’ vague answer hinted at his upcoming trip to New York City with Taylor, as the couple was later spotted together at The Corner Store in SoHo on October 11 with famous friends Ryan Reynolds, 47, and Blake Lively, 37.

Fans picked up on signs that things got a bit cozy during the couple’s intimate date night, noticing traces of the blonde beauty’s makeup smudged on Travis' nose.

Taylor Swift will be absent during Travis Kelce's upcoming game against San Francisco 49ers because of her Eras Tour in Miami.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is set to fly back to Kansas City to gear up for his upcoming Sunday game against the San Francisco 49ers.

While he focuses on the game, his girlfriend won't be in the stands this time around, as she will be performing in Miami from October 18 to 20 as part of the last leg of her Eras Tour.

