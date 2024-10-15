Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Match in All-Black and Pack on the PDA During ALCS Game 1: Watch

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted sporting all-black outfits during ALCS Game 1.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift coordinated in sleek all-black outfits for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Monday, October 14.

Nothing like a #Postseason night at the ballpark for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PWjcf3F1hF

The duo, who packed on the PDA while watching the Cleveland Guardians take on the New York Yankees, kept a low profile as they enjoyed snacking and hanging out in a suite.

Kelce sported a black jacket, a Midnight Rodeo cap and a simple white T-shirt. For her part, Swift, 34, matched his understated vibe, donning a black coat and a black cap. As the game progressed, the two sipped on beer while enjoying each other’s company.

Taylor Swift secretly rented out a sushi hotspot for her boyfriend's birthday celebration, a source revealed.

Their outing comes shortly after Swift made headlines for missing Kelce’s birthday party on October 5, as OK! previously reported.

However, an insider later revealed that the singer had secretly rented out the sushi restaurant Noka for a private party. The celebration included close friends, including Brittany and Patrick Mahomes , 29, as well as Travis' family and Taylor’s father, Scott Swift , 72.

The group reportedly wrapped up early, as the Kansas City Chiefs faced the New Orleans Saints the following day.

Just two days after the birthday gathering, Taylor was seen cheering on Travis and the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on October 7.