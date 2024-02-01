Travis Kelce Reveals When He Started Dating Taylor Swift: 'Crazy Ride'
Travis Kelce revealed more details about how and when his romance with Taylor Swift began.
Before the pop star was spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game on September 24, 2023, the 34-year-old athlete shared how long they had been hanging out before then.
"We had known each other for close to a month up to that point," he said on the The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, January 31.
Three days before the Chiefs-Bears game, Kelce "threw the ball in her court" and invited the singer, 34, to come to the game.
"It wasn't just an out-of-the-blue, 'Hey, come to the game,'" Kelce said of her Swift's first appearance.
"I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It's been nothing but a wonderful year, man," he added.
The tight end also shared how he's been dealing with the public's interest in his love life.
"You know, it's been a crazy, crazy ride that I could have never anticipated," he stated. "But I'm having fun with it. The majority of the world is having fun with it, outside all the cranky NFL fans that just don't want to see the Chiefs win."
As OK! previously reported, Kelce made headlines last summer when he declared he was upset he didn't get to meet Swift after her Eras Tour concert. However, the two ended up finding their way to one another.
“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as h---,” the "Cruel Summer" songstress told Time magazine in an interview published in December 2023. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”
Since then, the stars are all about cheering on one another, but since Kelce's team is in the Super Bowl this year, it looks like he won't be able to attend the 2024 Grammys with her.
"I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for but ... unfortunately, I gotta get ready for this big old Super Bowl and we got a week," he said to Pat McAfee.
Though his relationship is in a good place, he has his eye on the prize.
"Everybody in this building knows my intentions," he said. "Football is my main focus right now. There's a lot of people counting on me in this building, in this city and in this organization. This is my number one focus."
"It's in my heart to be able to pour everything I've got out there on the field," he continued. "People can perceive what they want. But I want to make sure that the guys, the men and women in this building, knew that I was 100 percent focused on this team and getting this team to where we are, where we're going next week. I had to look back, take a step back and really see how I was, you know, portraying myself to the world, and just to make sure that everybody knew I was focused, all while still enjoying my life off the field."