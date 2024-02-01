Travis Kelce Reveals When He Started Dating Taylor Swift: 'Crazy Ride'

As OK! previously reported, Kelce made headlines last summer when he declared he was upset he didn't get to meet Swift after her Eras Tour concert. However, the two ended up finding their way to one another.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as h---,” the "Cruel Summer" songstress told Time magazine in an interview published in December 2023. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”