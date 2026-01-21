Travis Kelce Jokes Fiancée Taylor Swift 'Is Gonna Kill Me' for Not 'Understanding' Fan's Reference to Her Racy Song 'Wood'
Travis Kelce may be fiancée Taylor Swift's No. 1 fan, but the athlete failed to recognize a reference to her lyrics while chatting with brother Jason Kelce on the Wednesday, January 21, episode of their "New Heights" podcast.
On the show, Jason read aloud a fan's reaction to their new merchandise: "I love the green hoodie but I can't believe none of the new hoodies are called 'new heights of manhoodie.'"
'What's a Man-Hoodie?'
"I don’t know what the f--- that means, but she’s disappointed," the dad-of-four continued. "What’s that mean? What’s a ‘man-hoodie’? Is that a thing?"
"New heights of man-hoodie?" Travis pondered.
Producer Brandon Borders chimed in to clarify, "It’s a Life of a Showgirl reference, come on. ‘New Heights of manhood,’ it’s the time we were referenced in the album."
Borders was referring to the Grammy winner's racy track "Wood," which talks about the size of Travis' manhood.
Travis Kelce Jokes Taylor Swift's 'Gonna Kill' Him for Not Getting the Reference
"I didn’t understand that," the Kansas City Chiefs star admitted, to which Jason replied, "Right over our heads."
"Taylor’s gonna kill me for not knowing that!" Travis quipped.
"We’re not as good with the Easter eggs as these Swifties," his brother responded.
"They sure know how to plant ‘em and call ‘em out," the Happy Gilmore 2 star agreed.
Taylor Swift's Song 'Wood' Is About Travis Kelce
One of the raunchiest lyrics in "Wood" is the line, "Forgive me, it sounds cocky/ He ah-matized me and opened my eyes / Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see / His love was the key that opened my thighs."
Another verse reads, "And baby, I'll admit I've been a little superstitious (superstitious) / The curse on me was broken by your magic wand (ah) / Seems to me that you and me, we make our own luck / New Heights (New Heights) of manhood (manhood) / I ain't gotta knock on wood."
The Kelces actually discussed the track on a previous episode of their podcast where the NFL tight end played dumb about the innuendos.
"Do you feel — not confident — do you feel cocky about the song ‘Wood’?" Jason asked his sibling.
"No. Any song that she references me in is very..." he began before Jason interrupted, "That’s not just any song. This is a very specific you."
"I love that girl, so what do you mean? Any song that she would reference me in that way…" Travis coyly replied.
"It’s not just you. It’s an appendage. It’s a very specific thing," the retired Philadelphia Eagles player pointed out.
"What? I think you’re not understanding the song," Travis said with a confused tone.
"Travis, come on. ‘Redwood tree ain’t hard to see’... that’s a generous word, I think," Jason stated. "If somebody wrote a song about me, it’d be like, ‘Japanese maple sometimes can see.’"
Taylor Swift's 'Wood' Started Out as an 'Innocent' Tune'
While on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in October 2025, the blonde beauty insisted she didn't set out to make a racy track when production first began.
"I brought this into the studio and I want to do sort of like, do a throwback, kind of timeless sounding song and I have this idea about like, ‘I ain’t got to knock on wood’ and we would knock on wood and it would be all these superstitions," Taylor spilled. "It really started out in a really innocent place. I don’t know what happened, man. I got in there, we started vibing and I don’t know how we got here, but I love the song so much."