Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Can't Stop Hugging After the Athlete and His Pals Went Wild at Eras Tour Concert in Singapore: Watch
Travis Kelce is boyfriend goals!
On Friday, March 8, the Kansas City Chiefs player danced his heart out alongside some pals at the fifth night of the Eras Tour in Singapore before reuniting with his girlfriend Taylor Swift minutes after the show wrapped.
In an adorable video shared by fans on social media, the pop princess and the athlete, both 34, greeted each other backstage with a huge hug and would not let each other go. This marks just one of Kelce’s many appearances at the “Dress” singer’s concerts after she attended 13 of his football games this season, including the 2024 Super Bowl.
In another clip shared by concert attendees, the tight end and his two pals were rocking out to “Look What You Made Me Do” while standing in their private box.
As OK! previously reported, it was confirmed on Thursday, March 7, that Kelce would be attending his lover’s show when his manager, André Eanes, shared his location on social media.
"Singapore what’s poppin!!!!!!!!" he penned alongside a snap of the city.
One of the football star’s friends Harry Clark also documented the visit by posting a skyline view of the island to his Instagram profile.
Ahead of touching down in Singapore, the NFL player chatted with his brother, Jason Kelce, on their podcast, "New Heights," about his trip to Australia to see Taylor perform.
He prefaced the discussion by saying, "A lot of false media being tossed out there. But I’ll tell you what wasn’t false, and it was when I landed in Australia and seen all the cameras."
"Were there just drones above your heads? Where did this footage come from?" Jason, 36, asked of the photos of the couple’s date at the zoo.
- Travis Kelce Calls Taylor Swift 'the Best Thing Possible' as Journalist Claims He's Flying to Singapore to See Her Perform
- World Traveler! Travis Kelce and Friends Arrive in Singapore Ahead of Taylor Swift's Final 2 Shows in Asia
- Taylor Swift Points to Boyfriend Travis Kelce While Singing 'That's My Man' During Sydney Show: Watch
"There were full-on helicopters just flying around," Travis revealed. "They helicoptered us!"
"Well, not us, Taylor. This is all because Taylor is the biggest and the best thing possible," Travis noted, to which Jason agreed, "Yeah, of course."
Despite the paparazzi, Travis confirmed the duo had a lovely time checking out the animals.
"But I tell you what though, the kangaroos were pretty sweet, got to see a red panda up close and personal," he said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"One of my favorite things is, the zookeeper, the one showing us the red panda, we had to go in a cage just to go in and see the panda ... and they’re like, ‘All right, make sure that door’s closed, and when you get out of here quickly, close this one because they are escape artists,’ and I was like, 'This thing just got so many brownie points from me, dude!'" Travis raved.