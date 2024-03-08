Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Can't Stop Hugging After the Athlete and His Pals Went Wild at Eras Tour Concert in Singapore: Watch

In an adorable video shared by fans on social media, the pop princess and the athlete, both 34, greeted each other backstage with a huge hug and would not let each other go. This marks just one of Kelce’s many appearances at the “Dress” singer’s concerts after she attended 13 of his football games this season, including the 2024 Super Bowl.

In another clip shared by concert attendees, the tight end and his two pals were rocking out to “Look What You Made Me Do” while standing in their private box.