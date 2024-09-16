Eli Manning Reveals Taylor Swift Dating Travis Kelce Has Helped Him Bond With His Daughters Over Football: 'It's Been Fun'

Eli Manning has Taylor Swift to thank for helping him bond with his kids!

"It's great. Last year when the Kansas City Chiefs game was on, my daughters were watching the game. They were sitting on the couch watching with me, and now my 13-year-old [named Ava] and 11-year-old [named Lucy] are in fantasy football leagues," the football star, who retired in 2020 after having played 16 years in the NFL, exclusively told OK! while talking about his partnership with King’s Hawaiian and his role in the NYC Pretzel Carts Takeover on Thursday, September 12, in New York City.