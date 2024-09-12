Taylor Swift Fans Freak Out After Pop Star Shouts Out Boyfriend Travis Kelce During VMAs Acceptance Speech: 'They Are So Endgame'

Swift first acknowledged all the creatives and producers who helped her direct and write the "Fortnight" music video, which starred both the blonde beauty and Post Malone, who was. featured on the track. She then proceeded to tell a story about something she will "always remember" when recalling her time on set making the impressive project.

"I would always just hear someone cheering from across the studio where we were shooting [the ‘Fortnight’ music video]," Swift — who did an outfit change in the middle of the awards show from a stunning plaid ensemble into a UFO-themed dress — shared with the audience.