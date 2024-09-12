Taylor Swift Fans Freak Out After Pop Star Shouts Out Boyfriend Travis Kelce During VMAs Acceptance Speech: 'They Are So Endgame'
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are so "Endgame."
On Wednesday night, September 11, fans were left swooning over the pop star after hearing the "Love Story" singer thank her boyfriend while accepting her Moonman statuette as the Video of the Year winner at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.
Swift first acknowledged all the creatives and producers who helped her direct and write the "Fortnight" music video, which starred both the blonde beauty and Post Malone, who was. featured on the track. She then proceeded to tell a story about something she will "always remember" when recalling her time on set making the impressive project.
"I would always just hear someone cheering from across the studio where we were shooting [the ‘Fortnight’ music video]," Swift — who did an outfit change in the middle of the awards show from a stunning plaid ensemble into a UFO-themed dress — shared with the audience.
"And that one person was my boyfriend, Travis," the 14-time Grammy winner revealed, causing the crowd to erupt into a sea of cheers. "Everything this man touches turns into happiness and fun and magic and I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot because I’ll always remember that."
Fans quickly flocked to social media after the highly-anticipated shout-out of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, as Swifties' hearts melted at the sound of Swift saying Kelce's name at the awards show, where she became the most decorated artist in VMA history with 30 wins.
"The first time we hear her say his name!!!!!! 😭🥰," one admirer pointed out, while another fan exclaimed: "OH THEY ARE SO ENDGAME 💗🙏🏻🤭."
"The way her voice went up when she said his name. So cute," a third supporter gushed, as a fourth admitted, "I screamed this is a huge thing for her to do. I’m glad she’s so happy 🤍."
Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, both wished Taylor good luck during Wednesday's episode of their "New Heights" podcast, which aired hours ahead of the VMAs.
"Hopefully Taylor can walk away with a few [awards]. She’s nominated for about 10 of those things tonight," the Chiefs star expressed of his girlfriend, who was actually nominated for a total of 12 awards at this year's event.
Jason then went into football mode, as he cheered: "Let’s go, Tay! Come on, Tay!"
"Stay on top," Travis added. "Wishing everybody the best, though."
"Unless you’re up against Tay, then I hope lose," the retired Philadelphia Eagles center joked, causing his younger brother to laugh.
Travis and Taylor made their relationship debut in September 2023 and have been publicly supporting one another ever since.
The "Cruel Summer" singer recently cheered on Travis at his season-opener win against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, September 5.
Taylor and her man, both 34, then jetted to New York City for a weekend of fun-filled dates — including an outing to grab pizza in Brooklyn and an appearance at the U.S. Open men's final on Sunday, September 8.