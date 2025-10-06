or
Travis Kelce 'Loved' That Fiancée Taylor Swift Wrote a Song About His Manhood, Spills Source: 'What Guy Wouldn't?'

Taylor Swift's racy new song 'Wood' alludes to fiance Travis Kelce's manhood.

Oct. 6 2025, Published 10:39 a.m. ET

Fans were shocked when they first heard Taylor Swift's racy new song "Wood," as the fresh track refers to fiancée Travis Kelce's manhood and their bedroom behavior.

The tune is on her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, which released on Friday, October 3.

Travis Kelce's Reaction to 'Wood'

An insider said the NFL star, 36, "got the heads-up" about the raunchy lyrics.

"Taylor played him the song before the album dropped — and he loved it. What guy wouldn’t?" the insider spilled to Rob Shuter's #ShuterScoop Substack. "It’s basically a love letter to his… well, wood."

Racy 'Wood' Lyrics

The raunchy lyrics in the post-chorus are, "Forgive me, it sounds cocky/ He ah-matized me and opened my еyes/ Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see/ His love was thе key that opened my thighs."

In another verse, the Grammy winner, 35, mentions his "magic wand" and also refers to his podcast, "New Heights."

"And, baby, I'll admit I've been a little superstitious (Superstitious)/ The curse on me was broken by your magic wand," Swift sings. "Seems to be that you and me, we make our own luck/ New Heights (New Heights) of manhood (Manhood), I ain't gotta knock on wood."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Engagement

As OK! reported, the power couple became engaged in August and posted photos from the romantic proposal on Instagram on August 26.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨," they captioned the pictures, which showed them in the backyard surrounded by flowers and greenery.

During her October 3 appearance on the U.K.'s Heart Radio, the blonde beauty gushed over the ring he popped the question with.

"He designed it with this amazing jeweler, Kindred Lubeck. She does all of her gold engraving by hand," Swift explained. "I had shown him a video, I just thought her stuff was so cool, I had shown him a video like a year and a half ago and he was just paying attention to everything it turns out because when I saw the ring, I was like, 'I know who made this, I know who made this,' and also, you listen to me!"

"It was like, you really know me," the pop star continued to gush. "I didn't know what I would want, but he did somehow, and that's kind of a flex."

Source: @killatrav/instagram

"You would think that I had been the type of person who would have obsessed over the idea of a wedding my whole life, but I actually never thought about what I would ever do or what I would want until I met the person," she noted of wedding planning.

The musician emphasized she hasn't "even thought about" their nuptials yet.

