Travis Kelce Reveals How He Avoids Stuffing 'My Face Like a Little Fat Kid' Ahead of 35th Birthday: 'I Just Lie to Myself'

travis kelce
Source: MEGA

By:

Oct. 2 2024, Published 8:21 p.m. ET

It looks like Travis Kelce, 34, won't have a cheat day before his 35th birthday!

travis kelce reveals diet
Source: MEGA

The football star is cutting back his junk food intake ahead of his big day on Saturday, October 5.

The football star will attend his Kelce Car Jam event, which will raise funds for his 87th and Running Foundation.

travis kelces girlfriend taylor swift wont be attending his birthday celebration
Source: MEGA

It's unclear if his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, 34, will be in attendance.

The athlete discussed his pre-birthday decision while mentioning the box of Neil’s Donuts that he and his brother, Jason Kelce, received during the Wednesday, October 2, episode of their "New Heights" podcast.

“Good thing they’re over there,” he remarked about the sweets, noting that he loves LaMar’s Donuts in Kansas City, Mo.

“The yellow boxes are dangerous,” the Kansas City Chiefs player added.

The tight end shared that he has reached a stage in the season where he must “push it away” to stay in peak condition for football.

“Just, I see that golden glazed doughnut just sitting in the yellow box, I’m just like, ‘I don’t need that today, I’ll get it tomorrow,’ knowing that they don’t have boxes of doughnuts every day,” Travis explained.

travis kelce on cutting down on junk food
Source: MEGA

“[I] just lie to myself so that I don’t just grab 10 doughnuts and run around the corner and just stuff my face like a little fat kid,” he continued.

Jason, 36, added his thoughts, expressing how unfortunate it is for athletes to come to terms with the need to monitor their diet.

“It’s a sad day when you’re in your NFL career and you realize you’ve hit that age where you can’t just eat whatever you want anymore,” he said.

The former Philadelphia Eagles player recalled how he used to indulge in ice cream the night before games until his penultimate season.

“Then I got to year 12 and I ate some ice cream and I tried to play football the next day and I’m like, ‘Oh s---. this is real,” Jason continued.

travis and jason kelce
Source: MEGA

Travis couldn’t help but laugh as he confessed that indulging in desserts now leaves him feeling “lethargic,” joking, “I just feel like a big blob. Am I bloated? Am I bloating?”

Although the NFL superstar is committed to reducing his sugar intake, his older brother said he plans to enjoy whatever he likes after wrapping up his 13-season career in the professional football league in March.

“I’m going to keep eating these Buffalo Wild Wings and doughnuts,” Jason laughed.

